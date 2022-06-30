WESTFIELD — The Pittsfield offense never took over but, Westfield couldn’t stop it from scoring consistently, leading to a 7-3 Suns win.
Both teams traded scoreless half innings and runs after that. The Starfires took a 1-0 lead after the first and then Pittsfield tied it 1-1 after the second. It was 2-2 after the fourth and 3-3 after the fifth. But in the seventh, Pittsfield’s offense did enough to take over the game.
Marco Ali hit a single and Robbie Burnett was walked. Drew Metzdorf singled to load the bases. After a wild pitch, Ali reached home for the Suns second lead of the game. Another wild pitch let Burnett steal home and then an RBI triple by Derek Paris brought Metzdorf home and gave the Suns a 6-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish. In the eighth, Cole McGonigal smacked a home run to stick the dagger for the Suns.
Just two pitchers played for Pittsfield, hometown kid Ryan LaPierre and Ross Dexter. LaPierre threw 4 2/3 innings allowing three runs, five hits and striking out three batters. Dexter pitched relief and earned the win, shutting out Westfield and striking out three batters.
———
Pittsfield 010 110 310 — 7 10 4
Westfield 101 100 000 — 3 8 3
LaPierre (4 2/3), Dexter (4 1/3) and Paris; Zarnoch (4 2/3), Perez (2 1/3), DiGirolamo (1), Nichols (1) and Power. W — Dexter. L — Perez. 2B — P: Gaspar 2, McGonical 1. 3B — P: Paris. HR — P: McGonigal 1. T — 2:54. A — 815.
North Shore 4, North Adams 0
LYNN — North Adams registered seven hits, but couldn’t get any baserunners to cross home plate in a loss to North Shore on Thursday evening.
Alex Lane and Justin Sierra each knocked two hits in a 4-0 loss to the Navigators.
Northshore scored in the first and pulled away with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Jake Gigliotti tossed seven innings on the hill and earned the win for Northshore (4-16), striking out two in the process.
Cooper Omans struck out four in four-plus innings of work for the Steeplecats (4-16), giving up three runs in the loss.
North Adams is 0-4 this week and will look to get back on track with a Friday night showdown with the Valley Blue Sox at McKenzie Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
———
North Adams 000 000 000 — 070
North Shore 100 110 01x — 4(11)0
Omans (4 1/3), McKinney (1 2/3), Nies (2) and Mutz. Gigliotti (7), Phinney (1), Tarlin (1) and Taylor. W — Giglotti. L — Omans. 2B — NS 1 (Viera); 3B — NS 1 (Bertsch). T — 2:23. A — 717.