Overnight rains Monday and morning showers Tuesday forced the Pittsfield Suns and the North Adams SteepleCats to postpone their home games Tuesday night.
The Suns were scheduled to play a twi-night doubleheader against the Westfield Starfires. The SteepleCats, meanwhile, were scheduled to host their traditional rivals the Keene Swamp Bats at Joe Wolfe Field.
The doubleheader at Wahconah Park will be made up at a date to be determined.
The SteepleCats' game with Keene will be made up on Wednesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. That date was orginally an off night for manager Mike Dailey and his team.
With the rescheduled game, the SteepleCats will have three of their final four regular-season games at The Joe. If the SteepleCats are in the hunt for either a playoff spot or a better playoff seed, that could be advantageous.
NECBL
The SteepleCats, thanks to weekend wins at North Shore and Vermont have vaulted into potential playoff position. Upper Valley leads the Northern Divisioin with an 8-4 record. The Nighthawks are followed by Vermont at 7-5, Keene at 6-5, North Shore at 6-5-2, North Adams at 5-5-2, Winnipesaukee at 5-8 and Sanford at 3-8.
North Adams and North Shore played two extra-inning games without deciding a winner. That's because NECBL teams play two extra innings before the game is called a tie.
The SteepleCats won't be back at The Joe until Saturday, when North Shore comes to visit. North Adams will be in Winnipesaukee Wednesday, off Thursday, at Upper Valley on Friday and off Saturday.
Dailey's club has begun to hit the ball a little bit better. The SteepleCats are last in the NECBL with a .198 collective average and are one of two teams to score fewer than 50 runs. The SteepleCats have scored 49 while Bristol is the worst in the league at 46. Danbury leads the NECBL with 86 runs scored.
The good news for Dailey and his team is that it is the best pitching team in the league. North Adams has a 2.95 earned-run average and is the only team under 3.00 in the league. Eleven individual pitchers have ERAs under 3.00. They are ledby Landon Willeman, who has a team-high 10 innings pitched and a 0.90 ERA. He's a right hander from Bowling Green.
Catcher Jeremy Lea from the University of the Pacific continues to lead the team in hitting. He's played in 10 games, has gone 12 for 41 and has a .293 batting average. He has two home runs and four runs batted in, and his .512 slugging percentage tops the team.
UMass' Aidan Wilde and Pacific's Thomas Gavello have six RBI each, leading the team.
Futures League
The Suns scored an efficient 4-2 win over Worcester on Sunday at Wahconah Park, but proceeded to spend the next two days cooling their heels.
The Futures League has every Monday off, and the rain washed out the twi-night doubleheader.
Going into this week, Pittsfield is a half-game out of first place in the league. Brockton still leads the Future League with a 13-8 average. Pittsfield and Norwich have identical 13-9 records and are tied for second. Worcester (11-10) is fourth, followed by Westfield (9-10), New Britain (10-12), Vermont (9-12) and Nashua (6-14).
The Suns still lead the Futures League in hitting. Matt Gedman's team is batting .266, and is leading the league with 186 hits and 46 doubles. Pittsfield and Norwich are tied with 126 runs scored.
Mount St. Vincent College's Jake Blinstrub is the only Suns player in the Top 10 with a .309 average. Ryan Bagdasarian of New Britan leads the league with a .351 batting average. Jackson Appel has worked his way into the league RBI leaders. He has 15 and is tied for third with Jaden Brown of Westfield and only two behind league leader Ben Rounds of Brockton, who has 17 RBI.
The Suns have seen their league-leading ERA rise to 3.45, but they are still one of two teams with a below-four ERA Worcester's is 3.38.
Three Suns, right handers Izaiya Mestre, Tim Cianciolo and Christian Womble, are among the league's top 10 pitchers. Mestre, the Taconic High School and University of New Haven product, is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, and he is second in the league with 22 innings pitched. Cianciolo, a righty from UMass Boston, is one of five pitchers with three wins. He's 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 20 innings. Also in the Top 10 is former Taconic pitcher Christian Womble. Womble's ERA has climbed to 3.00 with a 2-1 record. Womble is, however, tied for fourth in the league with 25 strikeouts.
The Suns travel to Westfield on Wednesday, and then will play a series at New Britain on Thursday and Friday. The Suns return to Wahconah Park for a Saturday night game with Brockton and a 3:05 p.m., Sunday doubeheader with Vermont. It's the Lake Monsters' first trip to Wahconah Park since 2001, when they were the Vermont Expos of the New York-Penn League.