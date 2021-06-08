The first player and pitcher of the week for the Futures League have been released. The player is the first Pittsfield Sun to be honored in two seasons.
Catcher Jackson Appel was named the player of the week. Appel had a more-than-solid start to the season at the dish for the Suns, hitting .429 (12 for 28) with three doubles, five runs scored and 10 runs batted in.
Appel is the leading hitter in the league with that .429 average. Only Worcester’s Sebastian Salado is close, and he’s hitting .423. Two other Pittsfield hitters are in the Top 10: Jake Blinstrub (.355) is fifth and Alex Aguila (.320) is seventh.
Appel’s 10 RBI leads the league, with four tied at second with eight. one of those four is Aguila.
In Futures League pitching, Christian Womble of the Suns leads the league with 17 strikeouts and Pittsfield’s Izaiya Mestre is tied for third with 15. Pittsfield’s Jack Mullen is one of four pitchers leading the league with a 0.00 earned-run average, while Mestre is next with an 0.82 ERA.
The pitcher of the week was Brockton’s Dillon Ryan, who, in 2 games, pitched 7 innings and struck out 14 batters to earn a 1-0 record. Brockton has won seven straight games and leads the league with a 7-1 record. Pittsfield is next at 6-4.
The Suns are home today for a meeting with Worcester and a doubleheader Thursday with Nashua.
———
The 2021 season for the North Adams SteepleCats has been like a bit of a sputtering car — play a game, get postponed, play another game — get postponed again.
The SteepleCats, who are 0-2-1 in the NECBL, had Tuesday night’s game at Keene postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up on Monday, June 14 in New Hampshire.
While the SteepleCats will return to Joe Wolfe Field for a home game Wednesday night against Winnipesaukee, they’ll go back into a one-game on, one-game off rhythm until Sunday.
After Wednesday’s home game, manager Mike Dailey’s team will go to Sanford on Friday. The Cats will be off Saturday and then at North Shore on Sunday afternoon. They’ll play Monday in Keene and then the Swamp Bats will come to The Joe for Tuesday.
———
A former North Adams SteepleCat player has gone from one Joe to another.
Mike Gulino, who played for the SteepleCats in 2017, has just signed on with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League.
Gulino hit .274 with two home runs and 12 RBI at Joe Wolfe Field back in 2017. He is a utility player who played at Division II Pace University.
He started the season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association, but was released on June 6. He signed on Tuesday, and is expected to be in uniform for Wednesday night’s home game at Joe Bruno Stadium.
Winnipeg is playing its home games in Jackson, Tenn., this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the United States and Canada. Gulino hit .308 in six games for the Goldeyes.