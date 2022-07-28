PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Suns have 11 games remaining in the Futures League's regular season. If the Suns are going to make a push for the fourth and final playoff spot, Wednesday night's win was a good way to start.
The Suns got six shutout innings from Pittsfield High School graduate Ryan LaPierre as the Suns beat Brockton 6-1 at Wahconah Park. Brennan Hyde's two-run double in the third inning plated the first two runs of the game that put the Suns ahead for keeps. Hyde reached base all four times he was up with a pair of doubles and two walks.
"This is such a huge momentum builder for us," Hyde said. "Hopefully, we can take into the next couple of days and hopefully get some wins and make that playoff push."
The game was played before a crowd of 1,987 fans, all of whom went home happy.
The Suns scored three runs in the third and tacked on three runs in the seventh.
"The guys played good ball tonight," Pittsfield manager Kevin Donati said. "We're kind of in the dog days of the summer now. I think we're playing for something now, which is helping the guys and kind of motivating them.
"When you're playing for something bigger than yourself, good things happen."
Good things happened for the Suns primarily because of LaPierre's performance on the mound. The right hander scattered three hits and three walks over six innings and had a Futures League career-high eight strikeouts. He caught batters looking three times out of the eight punch outs.
"I've been throwing well," said LaPierre, who came into the game having given up only three runs in the previous three games, stretching over 13 2/3 innings. He had walked only three batters and struck out eight in that stretch.
"I've been feeling good and it's really easy to trust our defense," he said, "and they're playing really well. It's easy to trust them and throw strikes."
LaPierre's roughest inning was in the first. He walked Cody Kashimoto on a 3-2 pitch. After Kashimoto stole second, he went to third on Liam Foley's ground out. Mike LaRocca looked at strike three, but after D'Angelo Ortiz walked on four pitches, LaPierre got Noah Jankowski looking at strike three to end the threat.
The Rox got a runner to third with two outs in the fifth inning when Bronson Balholm singled and stole second with one out. He went to third on Kashimoto's ground out and was stranded when Foley struck out.
LaPierre's night ended after six when he struck out LaRocca and Jankowski for K's seven and eight, and got Pedro Martinez Jr. on a grounder to Sean McGee at shortstop.
"The changeup early on felt good and the breaker toward the back end of the game," said LaPierre. "Everything felt good tonight. Derek [Paris] called a wicked-good game. Me and Derek were on the same page the whole time. Credit to him. He caught really well and it was a good game."
The Suns gave LaPierre and relievers Jacob Ribitzki and Jared Henry all the runs they needed in the third inning.
Anton Lazits led off with a single and after Rob Taylor flied to left, Jack Ryan singled to left and Alex Gabauer beat out an infield single. Hyde was the next batter and he hit an 0-1 pitch from Brockton starter Charlie Walker just inside the bag at third for a double that plated Lazits and Ryan. Gabauer came home when Paris grounded to second, making it 3-0.
Brockton got to reliever Jacob Ribitzki with a run on one hit and two walks. Marcos Feliz's RBI double plated Gary Sheffield's son Jaden with what turned out to be the only run for the Rox.
The Suns tacked on three runs in the seventh. Sam Sherman was walked by reliever Ben Weber to lead off the inning and went to second on Bo Bramer's single to right. After McGee was hit by a pitch, Lazits brought home Sherman — his former Taconic High School teammate — with a sacrifice fly. That ended Weber's night on the mound.
The Rox brought in Thomas Shurtleff to pitch and he gave up a two-run double to Taylor, making it 6-1. The right hander struck out Ryan and Gabauer to end the inning.
If the name Thomas Shurtleff sounds familiar, it should. Shurtleff was the starting pitcher in the 2021 MIAA Division III state baseball championship game between Taconic and Medfield at Wahconah Park. Shurtleff got a no-decision in the 14-10 win by Taconic, but he pitched five innings and gave up four runs that day.
It was also a bit of an unusual pitcher-catcher night for the Suns. LaPierre had Paris as his catcher. When Ribitzki came in, the Amherst College pitcher had his Mammoths battery-mate Christian Limon catching. Jared Henry who gave up a leadoff single in the ninth before striking out the side, had Brock Mercado behind the dish.
The Suns are back at Wahconah Park for a Thursday game against Nashua, the only team the Suns have yet to beat. Brett Dunham, who pitched a scoreless inning for the winning team in Tuesday's All-Star Game, will start for the Suns.
———
Brockton 000 000 100 — 1 5 1
Pittsfield 000 300 30x — 6 10 1
Walker 4, Jones 1, O'Sullivan 1, Weber 1/3, Shurtleff 2/3, Nolan 1 and Jankowski. LaPierre 6, Ribitzki 2, Henry 1 and Paris, Limon, Mercado. W — LaPierre (2-2). L — Walker (1-2). 2B — B: Feliz. P: Hyde 2, Taylor. SB — B: Kashimoto 2, Sheffield 2, Jankowski, Balholm, Feliz. P: Bramer 2, McGee 2, Hyde. CS — Jankowski. LOB — B 9. P 8. T— 2:49. A — 1,987.