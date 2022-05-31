PITTSFIELD — Nashua outscored Pittsfield 5-1 over the last three innings as the Silver Knights earned a road win at Wahconah Park on Tuesday.
Jack Ryan scored Derek Paris with a double to center field in the third inning, but the one-run lead would not hold as the Suns dropped their fourth-straight contest.
Jack McDermott doubled and Kyle Wolff earned two RBI for the Silver Knights (2-3). Taylor Gaspar and Paris each knocked hits and scored runs for the Suns.
Pittsfield (1-5) will look to get back on track on Wednesday with a game against the Starfires in Westfield.