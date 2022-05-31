izaiya mestre pitches

The Pittsfield Suns dropped their fourth-straight game with a loss to the Silver Knights on Tuesday.

PITTSFIELD — Nashua outscored Pittsfield 5-1 over the last three innings as the Silver Knights earned a road win at Wahconah Park on Tuesday. 

Jack Ryan scored Derek Paris with a double to center field in the third inning, but the one-run lead would not hold as the Suns dropped their fourth-straight contest. 

Jack McDermott doubled and Kyle Wolff earned two RBI for the Silver Knights (2-3). Taylor Gaspar and Paris each knocked hits and scored runs for the Suns. 

Pittsfield (1-5) will look to get back on track on Wednesday with a game against the Starfires in Westfield. 

Nashua 000 000 221 — 5 7 1
Pittsfield 001 000 100 — 2 4 4 
Ryan (3), Glassburn (3 1/3), Pare (1 1/3), Wachter (1 1/3) and Forbes. LaPierre (3), Donahue (2), Mosier (2), Dexter (1 1/3), DiMassimo (2/3) and Ryan. W — Glassburn. L — Mosier. 2B — N 1 (McDermott), P 3 (Gaspar, Paris, Ryan). T — 3:06. 