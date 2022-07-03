PITTSFIELD — So far this season, the Pittsfield Suns have hit the ball hard, pitched it well and fielded their positions. The problem, however, is that it’s been an issue to do all three together for long stretches.
Sunday afternoon, the Suns got a good last outing of the season by pitcher Freddy Mosier, but managed only seven singles and committed three errors as visiting Brockton beat the Suns 8-3. The game was played before a season-high attendance figure of 2,327.
Pittsfield Suns play Brockton Rox
The Pittsfield Suns played Brockton Rox at Wahconah Park
To purchase photos click here
Losing pitcher Jack Cangelosi, who pitched out of a bit of a jam in the sixth inning, gave up four runs on three hits in the seventh before he was relieved with one out by Zach Fortuna. The big hit of the inning was a two-run double by “Little Papi,” D’Angelo Ortiz, the son of the future member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Over the last six games, the Suns have gone 2-4 and have been outscored 38-21. They have lost the last three in a row.
“Everything needs to be synched up at once,” Suns manager Kevin Donati said. “We have some good pitching and some good at-bats, and field the ball. All of it needs to happen at once. All three phases haven’t been synched up completely. It happened occasionally, but not as often as you’d like to see it.”
It was Mosier’s final outing of the season, and the right-hander from Middlebury had a solid first-ever start. His previous nine appearances were all in relief. He had thrown 10 2/3 innings over those nine appearances. On Sunday, he threw five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. Mosier struck out three and did not walk anyone.
“He did a really good job, and that was actually his send-off outing,” the Pittsfield manager said. “He’s done for the summer now.”
It started to come together in the sixth inning of a game where the Suns were trailing 3-1. Leadoff hitter Marco Ali took left-fielder Peter Messervy to the warning track in left and Caleb Shpur followed with a double to left-center. Robbie Burnett, who came into the game batting .320 and had singled after sending Messervy to the wall in the first, was walked intentionally.
Up next was Anton Lazits, who hit a 2-2 pitch into left, scoring Shpur and Burnett took third on the throw home. Derek Paris, who had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly, making it 3-3.
The wheels kind of came off in the seventh. Cangelosi plunked Bronson Balholm on an 0-2 pitch and Balholm went to second on Andy Martin’s third hit of the game. Martin was the leadoff hitter who came up after Evan Franz, a cancer survivor playing on a one-day contract with the Rox, singled to open the game.
After Messervy singled to load the bases, Cangelosi got Chenar Brown on a fly ball to shallow right as Cole McGonagle ran a long way to make the catch. But with Ortiz up, Paris tried to pick Messervy off first. The ball got into shallow right for an error on the catcher and Balholm came home with the winning run. On the next pitch, Ortiz doubled to left, plating the other two runs. He ended the day 2 for 5 with a run scored and two RBI. He would come home with two outs when third baseman Brennan Hyde was charged with a fielding and a throwing error on the play.
Hyde had come in to replace Cole Wojtkowski, who hurt his throwing arm making a play on a fifth-inning sacrifice bunt by Messervy.
“Recently, I’ve been feeling good,” said Ortiz, who raised his average to .297. “When you’re feeling good in baseball, it means that maybe you might succeed. I felt good today. Tomorrow’s another day, so I’ll try to take it over to tomorrow.”
The Suns, who will participate in the Fourth of July parade in downtown Pittsfield, return to Wahconah Park for a July 4 date with the Vermont Lake Monsters. The Suns and Lake Monsters split a two-game series here last week, with the Suns winning 1-0 but losing 11-1. Joe Mascio, who pitched five scoreless innings and struck out eight but got a no-decision in the Suns’ victory, will pitch for Vermont. Izaiya Mestre, who has yet to pitch against Vermont this year, will go for the Suns.
———
Brockton 200 010 401 — 8 11 1
Pittsfield 000 102 000 — 3 7 3
DiRito 7, Moszkowicz 2 and Balholm. Mosier 5, Cangelosi 1 1/3, Fortuna 1 2/3, Marchbanks 1 and Paris. W — DiRito (1-0). L — Cangelosi (0-1). 2B — B: Ortiz, Kashimoto. P: Shpur. SB — B: Martin, Messervy, Donnelly. CS — B: Ortiz. P: Shpur, McGee. LOB — B: 8. P 3. T — 2:30. A — 2,327.