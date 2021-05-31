NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — It was an afternoon of missed opportunities for the Pittsfield Suns. That's why the Suns dropped their first game of the season Monday afternoon.
The Suns left the bases loaded in the first inning after scoring a run, and stranded 12 runners in the game. Meanwhile, host New Britain scored six runs on four hits, batting around in the seventh en route to a 6-1 win over the Pittsfield side. Jake Hyde's three-run double was the key blow of the seventh inning.
It was a day where the Suns left runners on base in scoring position in four separate innings. Pittsfield was a paltry 1 for 8 at bat with runners in scoring position.
Pittsfield's offense has been on a roller coaster ride this year. The Suns scored 14 runs in the season opener at Brockton, and came home to score two runs against New Britain in the home opener at Wahconah Park. Saturday night, the Suns scored 10 runs in a win at Worcester, but managed one lonely run on Memorial Day.
That run was scored right off the bat. Jake Blinstrub walked to lead off the first inning, stole second and scored on Alexander Aguila's base hit. The Suns had a chance to break the game open because Jackson Appel singled and Caleb Shpur walked with one out. But New Britain starter Kevin Seitter struck out Sean McLeod and Austin Rachiele to end the inning without another run scoring.
McLeod made his Pittsfield debut, arriving from Long Beach State, where he didn't play due to injury. McLeod was 0 for 3 with a walk.
Pittsfield had one other really good scoring opportunity. That came in the fifth when Appel and Cabot Maher hit back-to-back singles with one out against reliever Ben Talbot. Talbot got Shpur on a fly ball to center and McLeod grounded back to the mound to end the threat, and the inning.
The Suns, meanwhile, were getting quality efforts on the mound from starter Jack Mullen and reliever Avery Mosseau. Mullen, who hadn't pitched in more than a year, went 3 2/3 innings, holding the Bees scoreless on one hit, two walks and five strikeouts. When Mullen struck out Todd Peterson, that ended his day.
Mosseau gave up a two-out single to Scher, but got Andrew Cain on a grounder to Nate Cormier at third.
Everything began to unravel in the seventh as Tyghe Healy, the third Pittsfield pitcher, issued a leadoff walk to Cain. Christian Fagnant grounded to first, but Maher committed an error on the throw to second, and Michael Hernandez's single scored Cain to tie the game at 1-1.
After Zach Donahue walked to load the bases, Sammy Smith hit an RBI single to center. After Jimmy Sullivan worked a six-pitch walk to force in Hernandez with the third run, Hyde doubled to center and cleared the bases. Hyde was out at third on a throw from center fielder Austin Rachiele to Aguila at short, with Cormier putting the tag on at third.
The Suns had two baserunners over the final three innings, with neither runner getting past first base.
Pittsfield is off until Wednesday, when the Suns travel to Westfield. They'll be home Thursday to face Brockton.
———
Pittsfield 100 000 000 — 1 4 3
New Britain 000 000 60x — 6 6 3
Mullen 3 2/3, Mosseau 2 1/3, Healy 1/3, Atwood 1 2/3 and Appel. Seitter 3, Talbot 2 1/3, Doherty 3 2/3 and Fagnant. W — Doherty (1-0). L — Healy (1-1). 2B — NB: Hyde. T — 2:54. A — 613.