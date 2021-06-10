PITTSFIELD — The spirit was more than willing in the first game of Thursday's twi-night doubleheader at Wahconah Park. In the end, the spirit did not produce enough runs.
The Pittsfield Suns battled back from an early deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning. Visiting Nashua responded with four in the top of the seventh and the Suns could not come back from that, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Silver Knights.
"There's a lot of fight in this team, I'll tell you that," said Nate Cormier, who played shortstop in the first game. "I've seen it more in these past couple of games. I think that's our fifth loss of the year, but I'm pretty sure that in every loss in the last inning we haven't gone down 1-2-3. We just keep fighting."
The Suns, who beat Worcester Wednesday night at Wahconah Park, battled back from a 2-0, first-inning deficit. The Suns scored a run in the fifth on base hits by Cormier and Brendan Jones. Jones got the RBI for driving in Cormier from second.
In the sixth, Jake Blinstrub hit his seventh double of the season, placing the ball just inside the bag at first. Blinstrub went to third on a ground out by Mike Gervasi for the second out. Jake Miller came up and got his first hit as a Sun, grounding the ball into left field for a single. Blinstrub trotted home and the game was tied. It didn't stay that way for long.
Ian Donahue, the second of three Pittsfield pitchers in the opener, walked leadoff hitter Noah Lucier and plunked Craig Corliss with a pitch. That ended Donahue's night in favor of left hander Avery Mosseau, who was to face lefty hitter Kyle Hannon.
Hannon dropped down a bunt that Miller fielded but threw high for an error that loaded the bases. Patrick Casserly followed that up with a two-run single to right and when Lucas Carmichael then hit a two-run single to center, the game had gone from being tied to having the Suns down 6-2.
With one out in the home ninth, former Mount Greylock player Cole Wojtkowski worked a walk with one out. Wojtkowski stole second and came around to score on Jones' ground out. First baseman Sam LaChance let the ball get away from him after the out, which allowed Wojtkowski to score. Caleb Shpur hit an infield single, but Blinstrub lined to left to end the game.
Wojtkowski was 0 for 2 in his Suns debut. The ex-Mountie just graduated from Salisbury School and will spend the summer with the Suns before heading off to Bryant College to play baseball this fall.
He said the last time he called Pittsfield home for baseball, he was playing in Pittsfield's North Little League.
"It was great though. It was my first taste of college pitching," Wojtkowski said. "I struggled a little bit, but I'm starting to get used to it. The first at-bat, to get the nerves out. After that, I kind of settled in and started seeing the ball a little better.
"I love being back in Pittsfield, too. It's always a great time playing here."
———