PITTSFIELD — The FCBL Cup was in the house. There were more than 1,800 baseball fans poised to party. The Vermont Lake Monsters, however, weren’t ready to get the party started.
The Lake Monsters rallied from a two-run deficit by outscoring the Pittsfield Suns 9-1 over the middle three innings, and went on to beat the Suns 12-5 Wednesday night at Wahconah Park.
The best-of-three series is now tied 1-1, and both games were won by fairly comfortable margins.
“I think it would have been special to win it here,” Suns manager Matt Gedman said. “I think it’s fitting that it comes down to the final game with these two teams. We knew they weren’t going to go easy.
“You tip your cap to them tonight and we’ll see what happens in Game 3.”
Game three will, however, not be played Thursday. Forecasts of heavy rain from the Berkshires to the Canadian border forced Futures League commissioner Joe Paolucci to postpone Game 3 until Friday night at Centennial Field in Burlington. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
It’ll be a first Futures League championship for either team. The Suns, who joined the league in 2013, are in their first-ever championship series. The Lake Monsters made it to the finals in their first year in the FCBL.
The Suns will send Izaiya Mestre to the mound in a winner-take-all game. Futures League pitcher of the year candidate Patrick Harrington would not have been able to pitch Thursday, but he could go Friday. If not, Billy Oldham will get the call for the Lake Monsters.
“I feel confident that Zeke is going to have his stuff tomorrow. I think we’re going to bounce back,” said right fielder Jake Blinstrub. I think we had good at-bats. I think we played all right. Things didn’t go our way tonight.”
Things did go Pittsfield’s way early on. The Suns scored a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Blinstrub. Then in the third a second sacrifice fly by Blinstrub scored Anton Lazits and a fielder’s choice force out by Jack Thorbahn allowed Joel Lara to score from third base.
Thorbahn faced Wyatt Cameron, who had come out of the bullpen to relieve starter M.T. Morrissey with the bases full of Suns and one out in the third inning. Cameron pitched out of the jam as right fielder Jimmy Evans made a nice catch on a sinking liner off the bat of Mike Gervasi to end the inning. Two runs were scored, making it 3-1, but it could have been much more.
That much more came back to haunt the Suns in the fourth, when the Lake Monsters took the lead. Pittsfield starter Tyghe Healy retired Andrew Bergeron to start the inning, but Colby Brouillette and Mike Marola followed with singles that just eluded Pittsfield infielders. The next batter was Tyler Pettit, whose second-inning double was his first hit in 12 at-bats Pettit made it 2 for 2 when he hit a 3-2 pitch from Healy into the bullpen in left field for a three-run home run. Suns left fielder Jack Cooney tumbled over the fence into the bullpen trying to make the catch. He couldn’t, and it was 4-3.
While the Lake Monsters never trailed again, they added three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth, all off of reliever Ian Donahue. Evans’ two-run triple to the 403-foot mark was the key blow of the fifth, while Vermont parlayed three hits and an error into three runs in the sixth. That proved to be too daunting of a hill to climb, even for a team like the Suns that plays 27 outs like those are the last 27 they’ll ever play.
“They were” finding holes,” said Lazits. “That’s baseball though. We just got unlucky there, barreling balls and putting balls in play, while the ball [for Vermont] was finding holes.”
“It was a little too much to overcome there,” said Gedman. “It is what it is, but we have a chance to win a championship come Friday.”
The Suns threw five pitchers in the game. In addition to Henry and Donahue, Maher and Thorbahn both got innings. Both threw scoreless outings. Gedman also put Lazits on the mound and the righthander gave up two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out one. He threw 25 pitches, so if needed, he would be available to pitch on Friday.
“I haven’t thrown since the state championship game July 5” that Lazits won at Wahconah Park with Taconic, he said. “That was my first time even stepping on a mound. It felt really weird. I felt like I did better than I expected. I’m good to go. It was kind of just getting loose and getting the feeling back. I’m starting to feel good. If he needs me, I’ll be ready to go.”
Both teams will.
Vermont 010 333 020 — 12 14 2
Pittsfield 102 001 010 — 5 10 1
Morrissey 2 1/3, Cameron 5 2/3, Hesslink 1 and Pettit. Healy 4, Donahue 1 1/2, Maher 1 2/3, Lazits 1, Thorbahn 1 and Gervasi. W — Cameron (1-0). L — Healy (0-1). 2B — V: Pettit. P: Maher. 3B — V: Evans. HR — V: Pettit (1). SBV — V: Ferguson. P: Lara. LOB— V 9. P 10. T — 3:16. A — 1,813.