WESTFIELD — Of the many things on the “to-do” list of Pittsfield Suns manager Matt Gedman and his team, number one is make the playoffs.
The Suns have locked up one of the four spots in the Futures League playoffs by going 2 for 3 this weekend.
Pittsfield went to Westfield for a Sunday afternoon doubleheader, won the first game 3-0, but lost the nightcap 9-8. That came on the heels of beating Worcester 7-3 Saturday night.
The loss in the second game of the doubleheader ended an eight-game winning streak.
Izaiya Mestre threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout in the opener. While the Suns did not get a sweep, one of the newest members of the Pittsfield squad hit his first Futures League home run. Anton Lazits hit a 3-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to make it a one-run game.
The Suns are off Monday, and will play Worcester in the regular-season home finale Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Game 1
Mestre pitched a gem in the opener.
The right hander from the University of New Haven held the Starfires to four hits. He did not walk anyone and struck out eight. He threw 79 pitches and 54 of them were for strikes. It was his first career complete-game shutout.
It was the sixth time this year that Mestre had an outing without giving up an earned run, and was the fourth time this season he had not given up a run.
The Suns didn’t generate much offense in the opener, but then again, they didn’t have to.
Pittsfield scored the only run it needed on one hit. It was second-inning single by leadoff batter Nate Cormier. After Jack Cooney and Jake Miller struck out, Stephen Quigley came up to bat. He watched a pitch from Josh Casado sail to the backstop, and the wild pitch scored Cormier.
The Suns added two runs in the fifth when Jake Blinstrub reached on a two-out error and Cabot Maher reached the fence on a 1-1 pitch for his second home run of the season.
———
Pittsfield 010 020 0 — 3 4 0
Westfield 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Mestre and Miller. Casado 2, Seed 4, Dauer 1 and Garbowski. W — Mestre (4-1). L — Casado (0-3). HR — P: Maher (2). LOB — P 7. W 5. T — 1:50.
Sunday Game 2
It was a game to remember for Lazits, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and that three-run home run in the seventh inning.
However, a six-run fifth inning by Westfield kept the Suns from sweeping the doubleheader.
The Starfires scored six runs on four hits in the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate. The big hit was a tow-run single by Cole Bartels off reliever Ryan LaPierre, who was tagged with his first loss of the season.
The Suns led 5-3 through 4 1/2 innings, before Westfield put six on the scoreboard.
It was a rough night for starter Grant Nicholson, who went 4 2/3 innings and surrendered only three hits. But the left hander from Kansas State had trouble with the strike zone because he walked seven batters. He threw 100 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, but only 50 of them were for strikes.
Patrick Jordan went the distance for Westfield, He gave up eight runs on eight hits.
———
Pittsfield 311 000 3 — 8 8 2
Westfield 120 060 x — 9 6 1
Nicholson 4 2/3, LaPierre 1 1/3 and Minett. Jordan and Florence, Garbowski. W — Jordan (4-3). L — LaPierre (2-1). 2B — P: Blinstrub, Thorbahn, Lazits. W: Hussey. HR — P: Lazits (1). LOB — P 7. W 8. T — 2:23. A — 791.
Saturday’s Line Score
Pittsfield 200 100 310 — 7 11 0
Worcester 000 010 200 — 3 9 2
Roche 5, Mosseau 1 1/3, Quigley 1 2/3, Langford 1 and Gervasi. Choate 1, Lopes 3, Gallagher 2 2/3, O’Connor 1 1/3, Eppinger 1 and DeMattio. W — Roche (3-1). L — Choate (2-4). 2B — P: Jones 2. W: Martin, Montone. LOB — P 12. W 9. T — 3:11. A — 1,183.