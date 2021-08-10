PITTSFIELD — The 1,427 fans who came to Wahconah Park Tuesday night were looking for some good news, as they were hoping the Pittsfield Suns would have clinched home field advantage for the first round of the Futures League playoffs.
It didn’t happen.
The Suns got behind big early and for once, couldn’t climb out of the hole as the Worcester Bravehearts beat Pittsfield 9-4. Worcester erupted for five runs on five hits in the second inning against Pittsfield starter Jack Mullen. It proved to be too much of a hole for the Suns to dig out of.
“We’re feeling confident going into Vermont,” said Suns center fielder Joel Lara. “We’’re going to go in there and do our best to win both games and move forward.”
The Suns need to win one of two games in Vermont to clinch home field for the first round. After a day off, Pittsfield will head to Burlington for games Thursday and Friday night.
After Tuesday’s games, the Suns are four games behind league-leading Vermont, who beat Westfield 6-4. Brockton gains a game on the Suns and the Rox sit 1 1/2 games behind Pittsfield in third place, after the Rox beat Norwich 11-3. The Rox will be at Worcester Wednesday night.
That game is important for both teams because, with the win at Wahconah Park, the Bravehearts are now two games ahead of Westfield for the final spot in the four-team Futures League playoffs.
“Those guys are fighting for their lives over there,” Suns manager Matt Gedman said of the Bravehearts. “Our guys played fine. They got in a 7-0 hole after two innings. They jumped on us a little early.
“We’re not worried about the numbers. We have two games left in Vermont. We’re going to keep playing and the results will take care of themselves.”
One positive note for Pittsfield was the pitching performance of Taconic graduate Christian Womble.
The right hander, who made his last appearance Tuesday night before heading back to Cloud County Community College in Kansas, took his final bow in fine fashion. He threw 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Womble gave up one hit, an eighth-inning infield single by Gavin Noriega. Womble held Worcester scoreless, walking two and striking out eight.
In Womble’s last 16 1/3 innings, he gave up only one earned run.
“I’m just trying to put on a show for the fans,” Womble said. “I’m a Pittsfield native, so I had to go out one last time with a bang.”
At one point, Womble struck out four consecutive hitters. He threw 67 pitches in his 4 1/3 innings, 43 of them were for strikes.
“I’d say the fastball, slider, curveball, changeup, everything was working,” he said. “I felt unhittable today.”
“Once in a while, it takes him a little bit to settle in,” said Gedman. “Once he settles in, he’s cruising.”
Worcester took the lead right off the bus, scoring two runs on three hits in the first inning. Mullen gave up one-out singles to Cam Caraher and Mark Darakjy, both of which just got through the infield. After striking out Noriega, Mullen got to a 2-0 count on Zach DeMattio and on the next pitch, DeMattio sailed the ball into left-center field for a two-run double.
The Bravehearts parlayed five hits, a hit batter and a throwing error into five runs. DeMattio’s sacrifice fly scored Caraher with the sixth run and Darakjy scored the seventh when the throw home from Jake Blinstrub got past the defense to the grandstand. Those runs were all Worcester needed.
The Suns did score two in the third thanks to a Blinstrub two-run single, adding a run in the fourth on Jack Cooney’s sacrifice fly to the wall in center. Cooney did triple to lead off the ninth and score on Blinstrub’s base hit. But in between, the Suns did not score. They even loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning, but reliever Ryan O’Donnell struck out Cooney and Blinstrub to quash the threat.
Blinstrub had three of Pittsfield’s seven hits and drove in three runs. He extended his hitting streak to three games.
Four different Worcester hitters had two hits each.
After a day off, Gage Feeney will make his Pittsfield 2021 debut and his return as the starting pitcher on Thursday night. Feeney was a pitcher on the 2017 and 2018 Suns staffs. Ian Donahue, who pitched the ninth Tuesday, could be in the mix with Tyghe Healy to pitch in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Worcester 250 200 000 — 9 13 1
Pittsfield 002 100 001 — 4 7 2
LeBlanc 4, O’Donnell 2, Smith 1, Bean 1, Mudd and DeMattio. Mullen 3 2/3, Womble 4 1/3, Donahue 1 and Gervasi, Minnett. W — O’Donnell (1-1). L — Mullen (2-4). 2B — W: Martin, Carrahaer, DeMattio. 3B — P: Cooney. LOB — W 10. P 12. T — 3:24. A — 1,427