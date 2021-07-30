WORCESTER — The Pittsfield Suns got a good start on the mound and a good start on offense. It was, unfortunately for them, not enough.
Worcester rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Bravehearts beat the Suns 5-4 Friday night.
Pittsfield jumped out to an early 3-1 lead and David Hagaman looked strong on the mound. Hagaman, a commit at West Virginia of the Big 12, threw five strong innings for the Suns. He held Worcester to one run on six hits, walking two and striking out six.
While the right hander was doing that, the Suns got off the bus from Pittsfield and kicked the offense into gear.
With one out in the first inning, Sean McLeod singled but was forced by Jake Blinstrub. The next batter was Jack Thorbahn, and he hit an 0-1 pitch into the Worcester night for a two-run home run. It was Thorbahn's second of the year and first since July 24.
After the Bravehearts scored single runs in the second and fourth, Pittsfield made it 4-2 in the seventh. Consecutive singles by Jake Miller, Blinstrub and Mike Gervasi scored a run. Gervasi got the RBI.
Worcester made its move in the eighth against reliever Jack Mullen. Gavin Noriega led off with a double to right and took third on Zach DeMattio's infield single. Noriega scored when Pittsfield second baseman Joel Lara was charged with an error. Jared Beradino's sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third and Kenny Mallory Jr.'s base hit plated DeMattio, tying the game at 4-4.
Izaiya Mestre came out of the bullpen to relieve Mullen, but Mestre uncorked a wild pitch that scored pinch-runner Mark Darakjy, to make it 5-4.
Pittsfield did get the potential game-winning run on base in the ninth. With two outs, reliever Dennis Colleran hit Thorbahn with a pitch and walked Gervasi. Seth Werchan struck out, however, to end the game.
The Suns are home Saturday night to face Brockton at 6:05 p.m.
———
Pittsfield 201 000 100 — 4 7 3
Worcester 010 100 03x — 5 10 1
Hagaman 5, Mullen 2 1/3, Mestre 2/3 and Gervasi. Amalfi 5, Mudd 2, Colleran 2 and DeMattio. W — Colleran (1-0). L — Mullen (1-3). 2B — W: Noriega. HR — P: Thorbahn (2). LOB — P 11. W 8. T — 2:45. A — 2,705.