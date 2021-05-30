For the second time in as many games, a former Taconic High School pitcher had a stellar outing for the Pittsfield Suns. Then, for the second time this week, the Suns had a home game rained out.
Saturday night in Worcester, Christian Womble threw six inning of no-hit baseball as the Suns rolled past Worcester 10-3. It was Womble's night.
The right hander, who was due to pitch on Friday night before that game was postponed, kept the Braveheart batters off balance for all six innings.
Womble struck out 11 Worcester batters but walked five in his six innings of work. Womble threw 52 strikes in his 89-pitch performance.
He walked two hitters and struck out two in the first inning. Womble did retire the side in the third and the fifth innings, striking out the side in the third. Only five batters put the ball in play against Womble, and only Andrew Selima and Michael Chaves Jr. got the ball into the outfield. Both of them hit fly balls to right that Jake Blinstrub hauled in.
The Suns lost a shutout and the no-hitter in the seventh inning, as Michael Perales' RBI single off reliever Ryan LaPierre was the game's first hit. Perales had both hits for Worcester, as he singled off Grant Nicholson in the ninth inning.
Just two days earlier, Womble's former Taconic teammate Izaiya Mestre dazzled in the home opener at Wahconah Park. Mestre went 6 innings, giving up one run and striking out nine when the Suns earned a 3-2 win over New Britain after Mike Gervasi won the home run derby on his eighth attempt.
Womble, LaPierre and Nicholson were the beneficiaries of a 15-hit attack on Saturday night. It was, however, an attack that didn't kick into gear until late in the game.
The Suns had the Bravehearts on the ropes three times in the first four innings, but could not score. Pittsfield had runners on the corners in the second inning, then got a two-out double by Jake Blinstrub in the third but he was stranded. In the fourth, the Suns loaded the bases with no outs, but Mike Khoury forced a runner at home and Cole Palis grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Pittsfield got a run in the fifth on Jackson Appel's RBI base hit. The Suns added four runs in the fifth with Appel hitting a two-run double as the key blow of the frame.
Appel, who is hitting a torrid .857 (6 for 7) as a Sun, was 3 for 3 Saturday night, scoring one run and driving in three. Cabot Maher was 4 for 6 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Alexander Aquila and Blinstrub each had two hits and scored two runs.
Weather permitting, the Suns travel to New Britain for a Memorial Day matinee at 1:30 p.m. The Suns will be at Westfield on Wednesday and at home to face Brockton on Thursday. Then, the Suns will visit Futures League newcomer Norwich Friday and Sunday, with a twi-night doubleheader against Worcester set for Saturday night.
Jack Mullen, a right-handed pitcher from Bowdoin, was scheduled to pitch Sunday against Westfield, so it could be expected that he gets the Memorial Day start at New Britain. That's what Suns manager Matt Gedman did earlier, when Womble pitched Saturday after being rained out on Friday.
———
Womble was the Futures League's pitcher of Saturday night, earning the same award that Mestre earned after the home opener.
Aguila was the player of the night, and it marked the second time a Suns player had earned that honor. Aguila did it by setting a league record for stolen bases.
The shortstop from VCU stole five bases in the win over Worcester. That broke a record of four set by North Shore's Maxx Sheehan back in 2015. Aguila was also 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the game at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field.
That means Pittsfield had a winner of the nightly award in each game the Suns played. Gervasi was the league's player of the night on Opening Night.
———
The 2021 Suns are off to a 3-0 start. The team's best-ever start came back in 2017, when they won their first eight games. The bad news for that team is they lost the next eight.