WESTFIELD — In two of their first three wins, the Pittsfield Suns hit double digits in runs. The Suns did it again Wednesday, and put their names into the league record books.
By beating Westfield 14-0 at Bullens Field, the Suns triggered the first mercy-rule game in league history. By hitting 14 runs, the game was over after seven innings. The rule is one team has to be ahead by more than 10 runs after seven innings.
The first-place Suns improved their record to 4-1. They will bring that record back to Wahconah Park for a Thursday home game against the Brockton Rox. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Six of Pittsfield’s next eight games will be at the ballpark on Wahconah Street. That includes a Saturday doubleheader against Worcester.
It was a good night for two Berkshire County members of the Suns. Center fielder Jack Cooney was 2 for 4 with a run scored and three runs batted in. Third baseman Nate Cormier, meanwhile, went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Jake Blinstrub was 3 for 5 with two runs scored while Sean McLeod went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Those were McLeod’s first Futures League hits, runs and RBI.
The Suns beat up on Westfield starter Patrick Jordan. The pitcher from Westfield State gave up 11 of the 14 runs, all of them earned, on 13 hits.
Starting pitcher Tim Cianciolo dominated on the mound for the Suns. The right hander from UMass Boston held the Starfires to three hits and three walks, while striking out five. Cianciolo retired the first seven batters he faced in the game. Cianciolo threw 88 pitches in six innings, 55 of them for strikes.
Right hander Ian Donahue made his season debut for the Suns and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out all three hitters he faced.
———
Pittsfield 030 351 2 — 14 19 0
Westfield 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Cianciolo 6, Donahue 1 and Gervasi. Jordan 4 1/3, Dauer 2 2/3 and Peterson. W — Cianciolo (1-0). L — Jordan (0-1). 2B — P: Cormier 2, Blinstrub, Palis. W: Peterson. T — 2:18. A — N/A.