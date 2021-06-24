Wahconah Park will be a pretty hopping place this weekend, as the Pittsfield Suns will play three home games.
Then, the park will go quiet, as the Suns will be away from the historic park on Wahconah Street for much of next week.
The Suns are currently in the midst of a two-game set against the Bees in New Britain. Manager Matt Gedman’s club will also be in the Hardware City for a Friday night game, before returning home.
Pittsfield will host Brockton on Saturday at 6:05 p.m., and will then have a doubleheader with one of the newest members of the Futures League on Sunday. The Vermont Lake Monsters will play a doubleheader that was necessitated because of an earlier rainout. Because of that, the Sunday doubleheader will begin at 3:05 p.m, which is earlier than a normal Sunday twi-night twin bill would start.
Following the doubleheader, the Suns will be on the road for most of next week, only playing at home next Friday against New Britain.
On the subject of doubleheaders, if the weather holds for the rest of the summer, Pittsfield would end up playing seven doubleheaders. Some of them have been scheduled by the Futures League, and some are because of rainouts.
Pittsfield has three home doubleheaders upcoming. The Suns will host Norwich for two on July 17 and again on Aug. 1, and will play Westfield in a doubleheader on July 28.
The Suns will also play three upcoming series against Futures League rivals. New Britain will be at Wahconah Park July 8 and 9. The Suns will be in Burlington to play Vermont July 15 and 16, and again on Aug. 12 and 13. The Suns will overnight in Vermont during those series.