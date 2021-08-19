PITTSFIELD — "I think it's fitting that it comes down to the final game with these two teams."

That's what Pittsfield Suns manager Matt Gedman said in the minutes after the Suns lost Game 2 of the Futures League Championship Series. After all, the Vermont Lake Monsters won the regular-season title with a 42-24 record. Gedman's Suns had the second-best record at 38-25.

After each team lost on their home field, the Suns will head to Burlington for Game 3 of the best-of-three championship series. The winner comes away with the FCBL Cup, given to the postseason champion.

"They're the No. 1 seed and we're the 2," Suns outfielder Jake Blinstrub said. "It's the two best teams in the league, and that's what's going to happen.

"I'm excited to go back up to Burlington for Game 3. It should be exciting."

It will be a first Futures League championship for either team. This is the first year the Lake Monsters have been in the league, after their professional namesakes were eliminated when Major League Baseball took over the Minor Leagues and shook out a number of teams. The Lake Monsters had previously been the New York-Penn League's Vermont Expos. In an earlier iteration, the team was the Vermont Reds and Vermont Mariners, and were opponents of the Pittsfield Cubs during the Cubs' 1985-88 tenure at Wahconah Park.

The Suns joined the Futures League in 2013, and have now won more games (three) in this playoff cycle than they had in the team's history.

The Suns beat Brockton 8-3 in the first round of the 2014 playoffs, but had lost their next seven playoff games — including the opener to Brockton in 2021 — before winning the last two games of the series with the Rox and the first game against Vermont.

While both teams are missing their top regular-season hitters, both Pittsfield and Vermont will most likely get to put their pitching aces on the mound.

Izaiya Mestre has been waiting to get back on the bump since his effort in the opening game of the playoffs. Mestre went 7 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts when Brockton beat Pittsfield 6-2. Mestre threw 84 pitches in that game. According to Futures League pitching rules, any pitcher who throws 81-to-99 pitches has to rest for four days.

So since Mestre pitched last Saturday, his four days of rest expired after Wednesday night's game.

"We're really confident" going into Friday, said Pittsfield third baseman Anton Lazits. "He's probably the best pitcher in the league if you ask me."

Suns drop Game 2 of championship series; Deciding Game 3 Friday in Vermont There will be no celebration yet. The Pittsfield Suns lost to the Vermont Lake Monsters 12-5 in Game 2 of the Futures League championshhip series. A winner-take-all Game 3 is Friday in Vermont.

Chances are very good, however, that because of the extra day, Vermont ace Patrick Harrington will be good to go in Game 3. Harrington threw 88 pitches in Game 2 of Vermont's series against Worcester. He went six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. The Assumption College product walked one and struck out eight. Harrington's four days of rest ended Thursday.

But if Vermont manager Pete Wilk doesn't go with Harrington, he could start Billy Oldham. The right hander from Eastern Connecticut threw 85 pitches in last Saturday's Game 1 win over Worcester. He was ready to go on Thursday night.

What makes Friday's matchup particularly interesting is that Mestre has yet to face Vermont, while Harrington and Oldham would be taking the hill against the Suns for the first time in 2021.

The extra day does also give Gedman a chance to patch his pitching staff back together. Jack Mullen and Stephen Quigley, who pitched in the Suns' 8-6 win over Brockton on Monday, which clinched a berth in the championship series, were both thought to be done for the postseason. Mullen threw 80 pitches in four innings as the starter while Quigley went the final five out of the bullpen to pick up the victory and he threw 79 pitches. According to the Futures League pitching rules, any hurler who throws between 51 and 80 pitches in a game needs to rest for three days. Their three days of rest ended Thursday, so it's possible Gedman could go to either — or both — if needed.

One thing is certain, the host Lake Monsters are going to have to play all 27 outs full bore if they hope to win their first title.

"They do call us 'Gritty Pitty' for a reason," said Lazits. "We're going to be ready to go."