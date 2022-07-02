PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Suns closed out the week with back-to-back home losses at Wahconah Park.
The Suns fell behind early against visiting Westfield and managed only four hits as the Starfires scored an 11-5 win Friday night. The win by the Starfires enabled them to split the home-and-home series.
The middle of the Westfield order did a lot of damage, going a combined 8 for 14 with four runs scored and five runs batted in. Jack Power, the No. 5 hitter in the Westfield order, was 4 for 5 with a two-run double in the first inning, and RBI singles in the third and the eighth. The two-run double in the first put the Starfires ahead for keeps.
It was Jackson Hornung, however, who swung the big bat for Westfield. The Skidmore College product drove in five runs, as many as the Suns scored in the game, and went 2 for 4. He scored two runs. Hornung hit a 3-run home run off losing pitcher Jacob Ribitzki, a ball that cleared the fence in left-center field. It was Hornung's seventh home run of the season, setting a Starfires club record. And for those who pay attention to numbers, when Hornung stepped on home plate, he had not only hit his seventh homer, he scored Westfield's seventh run of the game.
There was, however, a point in the game where it looked like the Suns might have made a charge. After Ribitzki gave up the home run to Hornung, manager Kevin Donati called for Jared Henry out of the bullpen. The UMass right hander from West Stockbridge shut the Starfires down over the next 1 2/3 innings. He held Westfield to a fifth-inning single by Power and struck out two. Power was erased when he was caught stealing on a rocket of a throw by catcher Christian Limon.
That was Henry's 10th appearance of the season, and in nine of them, he did not give up any runs. He has held opponents scoreless in his last three outings, going 4 2/3 innings.
It was 8-2 when the Suns came up to bat in the sixth inning. Westfield starting pitcher Ryan Donahue, who gave up two runs on one hit and five walks in five innings of work, was relieved by Michael Lorenzetti, who walked Derek Paris and Cole McGonigal to open the frame. Taylor Gaspar reached on an error by third baseman Power, and Paris came around to score. Gaspar and McGonigal ended up on second and third respectively. But Gaspar hurt his right leg, and was run for by Austin Rachiele.
Bo Bramer came up and reached out on an 0-2 pitch just to make contact. He blooped the ball into center field, scoring both McGonigal and Rachiele. Bramer went to second on a throw home and took third after Marco Ali flied to deep left. But Anton Lazits, who drove in a third-inning run with a bases-loaded walk, struck out swinging to end the threat. That was as close as the Suns, who only had four hits against four Westfield pitchers, got.
———
Westfield 202 301 021 — 11 14 1
Pittsfield 002 003 000 — 5 4 2
Donahue 5, Lorenzetti 1/3, Emmanuel 2 1/3, Kroll 1 1/3 and Johnson. Ribitzki 3 1/3, Henry 1 2/3, Marchbanks 1, Rice 1, Cangelosi 1, Fortuna 1 and Limon. W — Donahue (3-2). L — Ribitzki (0-1). 2B — W: Power, Molinari, Johnson, Campanelli. HR — W: Hornung (7). LOB — W 8. P 9. T — 3:15.