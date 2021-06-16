NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — One of the hottest hitting teams in the Futures League, the Pittsfield Suns don't have a lot of easy outs. That mattered little to New Britain's Colin Blake.
The University of Hartford product threw seven shutout innings, striking out seven and walking one, while scattering three hits in a 7-3 win for the Bees. Blake dropped his ERA to 1.00.
Pittsfield trailed 6-0 after seven innings, but staged a little comeback once Blake was out of the game.
Mike Gervasi worked a walk as the first batter to face reliever Steven Phillips, and Trent Taylor followed with a single. Sean McLeod did the same and loaded the bases with nobody out.
After a pop-out for the first, Brendan Jones singled on an 0-2 count and drove in two runs. Javier Rosales picked up an RBI as well with his ground out, but Jones was left on third when Cameron Johnson was set down swinging.
Jones was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Gervasi finished 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Jack Mullen started for the Suns, eating six innings, while being tagged for five earned runs. He struck out just one, walked two and was hit four times.
For New Britain, Luke Broadhurst hit a solo home run off reliever Jack Thorbahn to start the bottom of the eighth, his third homer this season.