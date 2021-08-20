BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont Lake Monsters fan was heard telling a friend that it was the best game he had seen all year.
That is, unfortunately for the members of the Pittsfield Suns, small consolation.
The Suns fell behind early in the third game of the best-of-three Futures League championship series, but rallied with two runs in the top of the ninth. The Suns had the go-ahead run on first, but reliever Chris Clark retired Mike Gervasi and Nate Cormier, and the regular-season champion Lake Monsters won the title with a hard-fought 3-2 victory Friday night over the Sons of Matt Gedman.
"This team, we never fall down, bow down to anybody," Pittsfield center fielder Joel Lara said after Clark struck out Cormier to end the game. "We started that rally, and everybody else kept passing the torch."
Lara started the ninth inning rally with a double to the base of the wall in left-center field. The Suns forced the Lake Monsters to use three pitchers in the ninth inning before quelling the rally and walking off with the FCBL Cup.
"When he hit that double, we expected that. That's what we do," said right fielder Jake Blinstrub, who had one of the Suns' three hits in the ninth. "We're going to fight to the end. We never give up and that's what happened."
The Suns had little-to-no luck against Lake Monsters starter Patrick Harrington and No. 2 starter Billy Oldham. Harrington, the Futures League's pitcher of the year, threw five scoreless innings, giving up three hits, walking nobody and striking out six. Oldham got through innings seven and eight by setting the Suns down in order. With the Lake Monsters up 3-0, that all changed in the ninth.
Lara belted a 1-2 pitch for the double, and came around to score on Jack Cooney's single to left. Blinstrub came up next and singled to right. Cabot Maher then grounded the ball into the hole at short. Vermont shortstop Zach Landry kept the ball from going into the outfield, and got Blinstrub on a force play at second. Cooney, who took second on the throw home when Lara scored and had gone to third on the Blinstrub hit, came home. That made it 3-2, and could another one of those Wahconah Park miracles happen again? This time on the road?
Lefty reliever Will Hesslink came on and hit Jack Thorbahn on a 2-1 pitch becoming the go-ahead run. Caleb Shpur, who came in to run for Maher, went to second. Hesslink's night was done and Chris Clark came on.
The first batter he faced was Mike Gervasi, and the catcher from UMass hit a sinking liner to right. Jimmy Evans, the most outstanding player of the FCBL Playoffs, came in to make a grab at knee level. Clark then struck out Cormier to end the threat and set off the celebration, that included a crowd of 2,618 at Centennial Field.
"This group is incredible. We've been saying it all year, they're never out of the fight and just came up a little bit short at the end," said Suns manager Gedman. "That ball Gervasi hits goes 10 feet left or right, we might be in business there."
The ninth-inning rally almost took away from the two guys in the center ring Friday night, Pittsfield starter Izaiya Mestre and Vermont's Harrington.
The two aces were like a couple of heavyweight fighters throwing punches. Neither pitcher gave any quarter, and the matchup was all anyone could have wanted out of the pitchers. Ironically enough, this was the first time they had faced each other in 2021.
"I knew it was going to be a battle," Mestre said. "He's obviously the pitcher of the year, so I was just trying to compete and fill up the strike zone. We both were filling up the strike zone. That was my mantra to play my game and do what I do best."
Mestre was touching 90 with his fastball, and he said he had all of his stuff working. For four innings, he was on top of his game.
The University of New Haven right hander by way of Taconic High School had runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings of his five-frame outing, but managed to pitch out of trouble. It didn't happen in the fifth.
Leadoff batter Francis Ferguson reached on an error by Thorbahn at first base to start the inning. Mestre walked Tyler Favretto on a 3-2 pitch and the runners went to second and third on a perfectly placed bunt by Landry.
Evans, who was 2 for 5 with three runs batted in during Wednesday's Game 2 at Wahconah Park, hit the first pitch he saw from Mestre up the middle. Ferguson and Favretto scored for a 2-0 lead. Evans took second on the throw home by Lara. Chris Brown struck out, but Colby Brouillette drove a 1-1 pitch up the middle, scoring Evans with what proved to be the winning run.
"Those two guys were really good. Harrington gave them an unbelievable start. We weren't going to do anything against him," said Gedman. "Izaiya was cruising through four, and then [an error], a walk, a well-executed bunt followed by a base hit, and that's two runs there. Zeke's awesome. I'd go to him in that spot 100 times over."
That was all the Lake Monsters got as well. After Mestre struck out Andrew Bergeron to end the fifth, Ryan Langford came out in the sixth and finished up.
The Futures League's Reliever of the Year gave up a seventh-inning single to Evans and hit Brown, but those were the only runners Vermont got against Langford. The right hander did not walk anyone and struck out five, including Tyler Pettit and Nick Marola to finish up the eighth inning.
It was an historic season for the Pittsfield Suns. The 38 wins was a team record, and the Suns finished second for the first time in the regular season. Pittsfield also won the first, best-of-three series in its playoff history. While the first two games of the series went to the visiting team, the decider on Friday went to the home side.
"All year, it feels like world is against us," said former Mount Greylock player Cole Wojtkowski, who will be heading off for Bryant University in the fall. "We never stop the fight. It's not over until the last out."
Some players sat in the dugout for a few minutes staring out at the celebration on the field. Some players were hugging their teammates. Other players went to the locker room and then to the bus for the return trip to The Berkshires.
"The fight's been there. I love this group of guys," Gedman said. "It's unfortunate that we couldn't get to the finish line, but we were damn near close."
