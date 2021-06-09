PITTSFIELD — Quality pitching was the prescription for the Pittsfield Suns Wednesday night.
Tim Cianciolo pitched five shutout innings of relief as the Suns beat Worcester 5-3 at Wahconah Park.
Cianciolo, who came on to relieve starter Jackson Atwood in the third inning, held the Bravehearts scoreless over his five frames. The UMass Boston right hander allowed the Bravehearts just a pair of singles and two walks, while striking out six. Cianciolo picked up his second win, improving to 2-0 on the year.
Pittsfield reliever Ryan Langford, the fourth pitcher of the game, worked the ninth inning for his first save of the young season.
With the win, Pittsfield improves to 7-4, and is 1 1/2 games behind Futures League leader Brockton (8-2). Worcester falls to 5-6, and is 2-2 in games against the Suns this year.
It was 3-2 Pittsfield when the Suns got a little breathing room with two runs in the seventh inning. Michael Groves singled to right and Jack Cooney reached on an infield single to third. After Joel Lara struck out, Alex Aguila singled to right. Groves scored on the single while Gavin Noriega's error on the play plated Cooney with the fifth run.
Cooney, who made a stellar catch in left field to keep a big inning from happening, has been one of the hotter Suns players. After starting the season 0 for 10, he is 5 for his last 13 with five runs scored and has raised his batting average from .100 to .261.