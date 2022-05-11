The Futures League baseball season is about two weeks away and the Pittsfield Suns are still looking for host families for their players.
According to the Suns, families with guest rooms or empty nest families could host a player or players this summer. Host families get season tickets.
Anyone interested should contact club general manager Sander Stotland at sander@pittsfieldsuns.com.
The team is also hosting a jobs fair this weekend at Wahconah Park.
And while the organization is gearing up for the May 27 home opener against Norwich, many of the players on the roster are preparing for their college's efforts to reach — and try to win — an NCAA baseball championship.
Outfielder Caleb Shpur, who will be in his second summer with the Suns, is the Commonwealth Coast Conference's co-player of the year. The Endicott junior from nearby East Canaan, Conn., hit .369 and was fifth in the conference in hitting. The outfielder was second in the league with 50 runs scored, fourth with 46 RBI and tied for fourth with nine home runs. Endicott is the No. 2 seed in the CCC Tournament.
There are a number of Suns participating in this weekend's NESCAC baseball semifinals at Trinity.
Amherst pitchers Jacob Ribitski and Ian Donahue and catcher Christian Limon; Middlebury pitcher Freddy Mosier and catcher John Collins; and Colby DH/pitcher Cabot Maher, outfielder Marcus Forrester and pitcher Adam Hoechstetter are all playing this weekend.
Three of the four teams, Amherst, Middlebury and Hamilton, come out of the Western Division.
Collins has been mashing with a .395 batting average, 12 home runs and 39 RBI. He has 31 strikeouts in 119 at-bats. Amherst's Ribitski is one of head coach J.P. Pyne's top arms with a 5-2 record. His 4.07 ERA is not low, but it is the lowest on the Mammoths' roster. Maher, who played for the Suns a year ago, is hitting .380 with four homers and 27 RBI. Forrester has a .299 average and has stolen 10 of 14 bases.
On the other coast future Suns outfielder David Bedrosian is getting ready to lead his Pomona-Pitzer squad into the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs. Pomona-Pitzer was third in the conference and is 27-10 overall.
Bedrosian is hitting .389 with nine home runs and 41 runs batted in. His team will play at LaVerne College in the first round of the SCIAC Tournament.
While the Division II and III members of the 2022 Suns are in tournament mode, the Division I Suns are getting ready to wrap up their regular seasons this weekend. Those players whose teams qualify for their conference tournaments would play the following weekend, and for some, a trip to the NCAA Division I tournament might delay their arrivals at Wahconah Park.