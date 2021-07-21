NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — To describe Wednesday as a tough night for the Pittsfield Suns would be an understatement.
First, the Suns could not play a twi-night doubleheader at home against New Britain because of issues with high water levels from the Housatonic River. Then the Suns and Bees played a single game in New Britain, with the Suns still being the home team. Third, the Suns gave up nine runs in the first two innings as the Bees rolled to a 12-4 win.
It was a bullpen night for the Suns and the Bees, and New Britain got to Jackson Atwood right off the jump.
Atwood made it only through 1 2/3 innings, giving up nine runs — all earned — on 10 hits and three walks. That was way too much for the Suns to come back from.
Ross Bagdasarian got things rolling for New Britain when he led off the game with a solo home run. Bagdasarian was a double away from hitting for the cycle. He went 4 for 6 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. He hit an RBI triple in the Bees' five-run second inning.
Six New Britain hitters had multiple-hit games.
Brendan Jones and Cam Johnson had two hits each for the Suns.
On a bullpen night, starter Julian Tonghini got the win for New Britain. He held the Suns scoreless over three innings, striking out six, walking three and giving up three hits.
The Suns are scheduled to be at home for a Thursday night game with Westfield.
———
New Britain 450 110 010 — 12 18 0
Pittsfield 000 002 200 — 4 9 2
Tonghini 3, Beaton 1, Cannata 2, Rosario 1, Doherty 1, Nemchek 1 and Cop, Fagnant. Atwood 1 2/3, Cianciolo 3 1/3, Mosseau 2, Donahue 2 and Miller. W — Tonghini (3-0). L — Atwood (0-1). 2B — NB: Peterson 2, Kelly, Donahue. P: Rosales, Jones. 3B — Bagdasarian. HR — Bagdasarian (2). LOB — NB 12. Pitt 11. T — 3:22.
Keene 9, North Adams 3
KEENE, N.H. — The North Adams SteepleCats battled back from a 5-0 deficit, but could not complete the deal in a road loss to the Swamp Bats.
Keene chased starter Brian Zeldin after 3 2/3 innings as the right hander from Penn gave up five earned runs on six hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
It was a big hole, but not insurmountable as the SteepleCats scored two in the fifth and made it 5-3 in the seventh when Brandon Golinski tripled and scored on a passed ball.
The Swamp Bats answered with three runs on one hit in the home seventh. The hit was a big one as Drake Westcott belted a two-run double to make it 9-3.
Calvin Bickerstaff, the second of four Keene pitchers, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball to get the win. In fact, the four Keene pitchers held the SteepleCats to just two hits. One was the Golinski triple and the other was a Mason Hull single.
North Adams heads to Winnipesaukee for a Thursday night game. Sam Bennett (1-0), a Quaker teammate of Zeldin, will get the start.
———