BROCKTON — The Pittsfield Suns weren’t part of the truncated 2020 Futures League season due to COVID-19 pandemic issues. On Opening Night in 2021, the Suns made up for lost time.
The Suns broke open the game with five runs on five hits in the fourth inning against host Brockton, and went on to beat the Rox, 14-6, Wednesday night.
When the Suns scored a run in the sixth inning on Alex Aguila’s single, that gave them 12 runs, the most the Suns have ever scored in an opener. The total broke the club record of 11 set back in 2015 when Pittsfield traveled to Torrington and beat the Titans 11-7.
The Suns return to Wahconah Park for tonight’s 6:35 p.m. game against the New Britain Bees. The Bees’ home opener Wednesday against Norwich was delayed because of rain in the top of the fifth. It was not over at press time. Izaiya Mestre, who pitched Taconic to a state Division I baseball title in 2017 and pitched the 2018 season opener for the Suns, is scheduled to be on the mound for the home opener. Joe Nemchek, a left-hander, will pitch for New Britain.
Wahconah Park will be open to 25 percent capacity for the Suns’ first two home games on Thursday and Friday, and spectators will be required to be masked. When the Suns return to the ballpark Sunday, the Massachusetts limits will have been lifted.
Pittsfield scored three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning and never trailed. With one out, VCU’s Alex Aguila singled to right and went to second when Seth Werchan from Penn reached on an error. Mike Gervasi of UMass was up next, and the Suns’ cleanup hitter roped a double to right, scoring Aguila and Werchan. After former Housatonic Valley High School and Endicott College product Caleb Shpur singled, Gervasi scored on an RBI single by Penn’s Jackson Appel.
Brockton answered back when Ben Rounds hit a two-run home run off Pittsfield starter Tim Cianciolo in the bottom of the first inning. That made it 3-2, and that was as close as the Rox got.
The Suns batted around in the second, scoring three runs on three hits and one Brockton error. The key hit of the inning belonged to Werchan, whose two-run double scored former Monument Mountain player and current Nichols College player Nate Cormier and Mount St. Vincent’s Jake Blinstrub.
The top six in the Pittsfield lineup scored 12 of the Suns’ 14 runs. The biggest bat belonged to Gervasi, who went 3 for 5, scored two runs and drove in four. He had the two-run double in the first, an RBI single in the second and an RBI double in the fourth.
Blinstrub was 4 for 6 with three infield singles and a double. He scored two runs and drove in two. Appel was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBI, while Aguila and Werchan had two hits and two RBI each.
Pittsfield got a quality relief job from Tyghe Henry. The left hander from Merrimack relieved starter Tim Cianciolo after Ciancolo walked Brycin Hernandez to open the fifth inning. Henry scuffled in the fifth, allowing Hernandez to score and giving up a run of his own. But the Rhode Island product came back and retired six of the next batters he faced. Nobody got the ball out of the infield and only Luca Danos reached on an infield single. Henry struck out four and walked two.
Pittsfield native Ryan LaPierre, a former Pittsfield High School product who was a freshman at the University of Hartford, pitched the final two innings and gave up an unearned run.
Ciancolo went four-plus innings for the Suns. He gave up four earned runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out six.
———
Pittsfield 330 501 200 — 14 16 1
Brockton 210 020 001 — 6 7 3
Cianciolo 4, Healy 3, LaPierre 2 and Appel, Woronick. Mabe 1 2/3, Reyes 2 1/3, Dragon 2, Ryan 2, Snook 1 and Kydes. W — Healy (1-0). L — Mabe (0-1). 2B — P: Gervasi 2, Blinstrub. HR — B: Rounds, Ramirez.