BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pittsfield Suns are doing their part to clinch home-field advantage for the Futures League playoffs. The Brockton Rox, however, are not cooperating.
Gage Feeney and three relievers combined to throw a four-hit shutout as the Suns beat regular-season champion Vermont 8-0. However, the Rox swept a doubleheader at Nashua, winning 6-5 and 11-10.
So all the Suns need is to beat Vermont in Friday’s regular-season finale, or have Brockton lose at home to New Britain. Were either to happen, the Suns would open the playoffs Saturday at Wahconah Park against Brockton. Should the Suns lose and Brockton win, the Rox — who are a half-game behind Pittsfield in the standings — would jump the Suns and finish second. That would give Brockton home field advantage for the best-of-three series.
Manager Matt Gedman gave the ball to right hander Gage Feeney for Thursday’s game. Feeney, who pitched for the Suns in 2017 and 2018, came on board as the team finalized its postseason roster. It was Feeney’s first game anywhere this season, and the Southern Maine product looked like he never missed a beat.
Feeney threw five innings, holding the Lake Monsters to just three hits and two walks, while striking out four. He threw 78 pitches, 49 for strikes. It was Feeney’s first win in a Suns uniform since he went 8 1/3 innings in a 4-1 win over Worcester. Feeney gave up one run on eight hits.
As good as Feeney was, the Suns bullpen was just as good. Pittsfield High School graduate Ryan LaPierre had his best relief outing of the year. LaPierre, a right hander who pitches at Hartford, threw two hitless, scoreless innings. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out three. LaPierre threw 24 pitches, 18 for strikes.
Jackson Atwood and Izaiya Mestre each threw one shutout inning to back up Feeney and LaPierre.
Pittsfield got the only run it needed in the first inning. Joel Lara led off the game with a single to left, stole second and scored on Jack Cooney’s single.
The Suns added an unearned run in the seventh and then broke the game open with four more runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Cooney and Billy Minett each had two hits for the Suns.
———
Pittsfield 100 000 142 — 8 8 1
Vermont 000 000 000 — 0 4 2
Feeney 5, LaPierre 2, Atwood 1, Mestre 1 and Minett. Morrissey 4, Conte 1, Goldstein 1, Smith 1, Tate 1/3, Jordheim 2/3, Clark 2/3, Stewart 1/3 and Pettit, Stearns. W — Feeney (1-0). L — Morrissey (0-1). 2B — P: Maher. LOB — P 6. V 5. T — 2:55. A — 1,325.
NECBL championship
LYNN — The Danbury Westerners are the 2021 NECBL champions.
The Westerners outscored North Shore 8-1 over the final six innings in an 8-4 win, that gave the Westerners the Fay Vincent Cup. Danbury won the best-of-three series 2 games to none.
Nick Lorusso was the offensive star for Danbury, going 2 for 4 with three runs batted in.
North Shore touched up Williams College right hander Sean Hogan for four runs on six hits in four innings. But four Danbury relievers threw five shutout innings to lock up the title.
Jacob Marshall, the first reliever, pitched two scoreless and hitless innings to get the win. Coleman Picard threw a scoreless ninth to earn the save.