PITTSFIELD — Tim Cianciolo has been a solid member of the Pittsfield Suns pitching rotation for a season and a half. On Wednesday morning, Cianciolo etched his name into the Suns' record book.
The right hander from the University of Massachusetts-Boston struck out a career-high 12 batters in six innings to set the team record. It was a highlight of the Suns' 14-4, seven-inning win over Worcester on Camp Day. The Suns scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and when Caleb Shpur walked on a 3-1 pitch, Christian Limon trotted in from third with the 14th run that gave the Suns a 10-run margin and the victory.
"It was definitely a little anti-climactic there, instead of having three or four hits strung together," said Shpur. "A win's a win. It's nice to be out of here early."
The Suns took the lead for keeps with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. It was the pitching of Cianciolo who kept the visiting Bravehearts off the board.
The right hander's day started out with him retiring the first seven hitters, five of them by strikeout. Cianciolo finished his day by getting Sal Grumstead swinging for his 12th K of the afternoon. He had at least two punch outs in five of his six innings of work, striking out the side in the fourth inning.
"I felt really good. It was a nice, hot, humid day. I love days like that because it keeps me sweating and keeps me ready and keeps me loose loose," Cianciolo said. "My three-pitch mix [was working], fastball, change and curve. The fastball up was really playing and throwing the curve down in the zone for them to swing right over it."
"He was unreal," Suns manager Kevin Donati said. "All three pitches were working. He was hitting his spots. When he did miss, it was a good miss. He had a great day today."
The only two runs Cianciolo gave up came on back-to-back doubles in the fourth and sixth innings. Jack Goodman led off with a double in the fourth and hit a one-out double in the sixth. He came home on doubles by Gavin Noriega.
If the name Jack Goodman sounds familiar, it should. Goodman, a commit to Division I Pepperdine, was the shortstop last July when Medfield and Taconic played in the MIAA state Division III championship game. Taconic won that contest 14-10. There was a bit of a reunion on the field as 2021 Taconic graduate Anton Lazits was the Suns' designated hitter. Two members of Taconic's Class of 2022, Bo Bramer and Sam Sherman, were on the Pittsfield bench. Both played in the state final.
It was the second time in as many games that a Pittsfield starter had recorded double-figure strikeouts. On the Fourth of July, Izaiya Mestre tied the team record with 11 strikeouts. Jon Morrison struck out 11 on June 28, 2019, but Morrison got there in 4 1/3 innings.
And other than the pair of 2-double innings, the only other time a runner was in scoring position was the fifth when Cianciolo walked leadoff batter Lewis Barnum. Cam Seymour struck out but Barnum stole second on the swing. The next batter was Matty Warren, whose soft line drive was plucked out of the air by Suns second baseman Robbie Burnett. Barnum was too far off the bag, and Burnett flipped the ball to shortstop Alex Gabauer for the inning-ending double play.
"It's nice. There should be an asterisk because of my catcher, because he called a really good game," Cianciolo said. "J.R. [Jack Ryan] called a really good game. I don't do it all. I think I shook him off maybe once or twice. Props to him.
"He called a good game and I executed the pitches he wanted."
The Suns took the lead for keeps in the fourth inning. With the score tied 1-1, leadoff hitter Christian Limon walked and Gabauer was hit by a pitch. More on that in a bit.
The next batter was Austin Rachiele, who went the other way for an RBI single to left, scoring Limon. That ended the day for Worcester starter Joe Hauser. Gavin Price, the first of six relievers to see action, gave up an RBI single to Shpur and Drew Metzdorf followed with a two-run single, making it 5-1. Shpur's run was unearned as he got to second base on an error by Grumstead in right.
About that hit-by-pitch. Seven Suns were hit by pitches in the game. Limn and Gabauer were both hit twice, while Ryan, Lazits and Cole McGonagle were also plunked.
The Suns put the game away with seven runs on five hits, three hit batters and two walks. Rachiele and Shpur both walked with the bases loaded, forcing in runs 13 and 14.
The hardest hit ball of the day, however, belonged to Worcester's Seymour, who blasted an 0-1 pitch from relieve Aiden Rice over the fence at the deepest part of the park, just to the left of the 403-foot mark.
"I think the boys got some momentum from that Fourth of July game," Donati said, "and carried it over to today. It was good seeing them playing hard and having fun."
Brett Dunham will pitch at home Thursday against Westfield. Worcester returns Friday as part of this six-game homestand, and the Suns will tag-team Jacob Ribitzki and Pittsfield High School graduate Ryan LaPierre. Andrew Geiger will get Saturday's home game against Nashua, while Mestre will pitch Sunday in Worcester.
———
Worcester 000 101 2 — 4 7 2
Pittsfield 001 411 7 — 14 15 0
One out when deciding run scored.
Hauser 3+, Price 1, Luna 1, Rodman 1, Leimkuhler 0, Novia 1/3, Giattino 1/3 and Seymour. Cianciolo 6, Rice 1 and Ryan. W — Cianciolo (4-1). L — Hauser (0-1). 2B — W: Goodman 2, Noriega 2, Seymour, Caraher. P: Metzdorf. HR — W: Seymour (4). LOB — W 3. P 13. T — 2:32.