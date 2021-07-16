BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pittsfield Suns picked an inopportune time to head north.
The Suns were swept in a two-game series by the Vermont Lake Monsters, losing Friday's game 6-5 in 10 innings. It was the second straight loss for the Suns coming out of the All-Star break. For the Lake Monsters, it was their 11th consecutive victory.
With the loss, Pittsfield falls to 21-17 and the Suns are now two games behind league-leading Brockton. With the win, Vermont jumped over Pittsfield and into second place in the Futures League. The Lake Monsters are 23-18 and are 1 1/2 games behind the Rox.
The Suns scored five runs in the third inning on four hits, including a two-run single by Mike Gervasi. The Suns did load the bases in the fourth inning, but they were unable to bring any runs in. In fact, Pittsfield didn't score again.
The Lake Monsters tied the game with three runs in the home seventh inning. The Lake Monsters had a chance to win the game in regulation, putting runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth, but All-Star reliever Ryan Langford got Vermont's Andrew Bergeron to strike out with the winning run on second.
Pittsfield went quietly in the 10th inning. Groves struck out, while Vermont reliever Wyatt Cameron got Brendan Jones on a fly ball to right field and Jack Cooney on a pop up to second. Cameron was the seventh pitcher of the night for the Lake Monsters.
After 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, Langford gave way to Jackson Atwood in the Vermont 10th. Justin Rubin led off the inning with a walk. He stole second and took third on a throwing error by Graves. Atwood struck out Noah Granet for the first out, and then walked Brian Schaub intentionally to set up a potential inning-ending double play. But M.J. Metz put down a perfect squeeze bunt and Rubin came home to score the winning run.
The Suns are home at Wahconah Park Saturday for a twi-night doubleheader against Norwich. The first game starts at 5:35 p.m.
