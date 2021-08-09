The Pittsfield Suns have made the Futures League playoffs and in the process, shattered a club record for most wins in a year.
If they can’t keep that up over the next three days, their good work for most of this summer could put them with hurdles to climb.
The Suns have won 36 games, the most since winning 28 back in 2019. Pittsfield is guaranteed to finish above .500, making it the third time the Suns have done so. They went 27-25 in 2012, their first season in the league, and were 28-27 back in 2019.
Pittsfield will head into the final games with the Futures League’s reigning pitcher and player of the week.
Izaiya Mestre was named pitcher of the week for the second time. Mestre earned the honor by going the distance in a seven-inning, 3-0 win over Westfield in the first game of a Sunday doubleheader. He held the Starfires to four hits, did not walk anyone and struck out eight.
The player of the week is outfielder Brendan Jones. The Kansas State commit went 9 for 16 last week (.563 batting average), with seven runs scored and 10 runs batted in.
Jones has been on a seven-game hitting streak, where he is 14 for his last 27.
He is the third Suns player to be named player of the week, joining catcher Jackson Appel and outfielder Javier Rosales. Both Appel and Rosales have left and gone home to get ready for school.
The Suns have three games remaining to play, including Tuesday night’s regular-season home finale against Worcester and two on the road at league-leading Vermont. If they win all three, they’ll finish with 39 wins, which would tie Nashua as the Silver Knights were 39-13 back in 2012. However, since Vermont has already won 40 games, the Suns won’t share a league record.
All of that is a precurser to the battle for the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on Saturday.
There are eight teams in the 2021 Futures League, and only the top four will make it to the postseason. The top two teams will have home-field advantage for the first round, and the winner with the best regular-season record, will have home-field for the championship series.
According to Futures League commissioner Joe Paolucci, the playoffs will be best-of-three affairs. The first round will begin Saturday, Aug. 14, and run through Monday, Aug. 16, if needed. The championship series would start on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and potentially end on Thursday, Aug. 19. Paolucci did say that if both first-round series ended on Sunday, the finals would begin on Monday. The only delays would be for a possible rainout.
If the season had ended after Sunday’s games, Vermont, Pittsfield, Brockton and Worcester would be the four playoff teams, with the Lake Monsters and Suns getting home-field advantage in the first round. That’s because the Suns were three games behind Vermont, while the Rox were 2 1/2 games behind the Suns.
Even with three games left, the Suns can catch the Lake Monsters and possibly win the regular-season championship. Vermont has four games, all at home, remaining. The Lake Monsters will host Westfield for a pair and then play two against the Suns on Thursday and Friday. The Lake Monsters would have to lose their remaining games while the Suns win all three for the teams to flip spots in the standings.
Brockton has a chance to catch and pass Pittsfield, because the Rox have five games remaining. The Rox will host Norwich on Tuesday, play at Worcester on Wednesday and have a doubleheader at Nashua on Thursday. Brockton closes the regular season at home against New Britain on Friday.
If the Suns and Rox finish tied in the standings, Pittsfield won five of seven games, to own the first tiebreaker.
The Suns are looking to win a playoff game for the first time since 2014, when they beat Brockton 8-3 in a Wild Card game. Worcester went on to beat them 2 games to none in the semifinals, and the Bravehearts then won the Futures League title.
As it turns out, all eight teams in the league still have outside chances at the playoffs. Even last-place Nashua, losers of four straight, could get into the playoff hunt. The Silver Knights have six games remaining, and they would need to win them all while teams ahead of them lose. That’s because Nashua is four games out of the fourth, and final, playoff spot.