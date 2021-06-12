PITTSFIELD — It was Christian Womble's birthday Saturday. The right hander gave himself a present.
Womble threw six innings of three-hit, shutout baseball, while Joel Lara put the icing on the birthday cake with a two-run home run — the first one hit by a Pittsfield Suns player this year — in a 10-0 win over New Britain. The game was stopped after 6 1/2 innings by the league's 10-run rule. It's a rule similar to the NCAA's Rule 2-79, which allows for games to be stopped after seven innings if one team has a lead of 10 or more runs.
It was a nearly 180-degree turn from Womble's last outing at Wahconah Park. He gave up four runs on eight hits in four innings exactly a week ago in the nightcap of a doubleheader against Worcester.
"Oh yeah," said Womble, asked if it felt a lot better than last Saturday. "I felt pretty good. It was a little tough through the first two [innings]. I loosened up going into the later innings."
The former Taconic High School product said that he did not let last week's performance linger too much and his mindset Saturday night was a good one.
"I stay the same. Last game, Worcester got a hold of me a lot but I don't remember giving up any extra-base hits," said Womble, who gave up eight singles in four innings last Saturday. "I still try to pitch to contact. That's how I've always been, and it worked out tonight."
In six innings, Womble held the Bees to three singles and three walks while striking out five. He did pitch out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the third inning of what was then a 3-0 game. But he got Michael Hernandez to hit a slow roller to third baseman Nate Cormier. Cormier, a former Monument Mountain player, charged the ball and threw a laser to Mike Groves at first to get the New Britain hitter and help Womble get out of the inning.
"It's his birthday today, so for him to go out there with a little pep in his step and a little energy and attacking hitters," Suns manager Matt Gedman said. "From what I've seen, that's kind of what I expect from him. He's a kid who brings energy every day, whether he's on the mound or not.
"For him to have a good outing on his birthday in front of the home crowd, it's a good night for him."
Lara shared the spotlight with Womble on this Saturday night. The outfielder from Franklin Pierce was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three runs-batted in. Two of those RBI came on the Suns' first home run of 2021.
Jack Cooney had just cleared the bases with a three-run double off of New Britain reliever Dylan Benton. It came on the first pitch Cooney saw. Lara hit the second pitch of his at-bat into the Suns' bullpen, scoring the ninth and 10th runs of the game.
"I honestly didn't" expect to be the first Sun to hit a home run, Lara said. "It was a surprise because I hit it. I looked up and thought oh, it might go out."
Lara saw a curveball on the first pitch from Benton, and then hit an inside slider into the bullpen.
"When I was rounding first," Lara said he thought it was gone. "The left fielder reached over the fence and I thought he might have caught that. That's when I realized [it was out], when the whole bullpen went crazy."
Only Worcester (3) is close to the Suns in fewest home runs hit. Brockton leads the league with 10 and Nashua is next with seven.
Lara's homer capped a six-run, four-hit sixth inning. Ben Talbot came on to pitch for New Britain, just after a 28-minute sun delay. He struck out Brendan Jones to end the fifth, but began to unravel when Jackson Appel led off the fifth with a double to right center. Talbot quickly loaded the bases and when Mike Groves singled home Appel, New Britain manager Donnie McKillop made a change to Benton on the bump.
Benton got Cormier on a fly out to center, but Cooney then hit the ball between Luke Masick in right and Zach Donahue in center. Javier Rosales, Sean McLeod and Groves all scored on the play. Then Lara hit the two-run homer and the Suns had the 10-run margin needed to end the game after seven.
Womble gave up a Leadoff walk to Jake Hyde in the New Britain sixth. The right hander then retired the side in order. He was helped by a leaping grab by Lara in center up against the wall on a ball hit by Christian Fagnant. When Jack Scher popped out to Cole Wojtkowski, who had replaced Alex Aguia at shortstop, the inning was over and so was Womble's night.
Ian Donahue pitched the seventh, retiring the first two hitters of the inning. He walked Zach Donahue and hit Ryan Bagdasarian with a pitch. Luke Broadhurst, however, flied to Cooney in left to end the inning and the game.
Coincidentally, the game ended without "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" being played during the seventh-inning stretch. That meant "Banjo" Joe Ryan was left in the on-deck circle.
The Suns are now 10-5 and gain a half-game on league-leading Brockton. The Rox had a game Saturday night postponed because of poor field conditions.
Pittsfield is on the road Sunday at Norwich. The Suns don't return home until Friday, when they host Westfield in a twi-night doubleheader.
