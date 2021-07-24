NORTH ADAMS — The only thing that might be worse than losing the day before an off day is dropping a doubleheader before that off day.
The North Adams SteepleCats thought about that when they took the field for the nightcap of a Friday twin-bill at Joe Wolfe Field, having lost the first game to the Sanford Mainers. Vinny Zappulla and Justin Baeyens made sure that second loss didn't happen.
Zappulla and Baeyens combined to throw a two-hitter against the Mainers, giving up one unearned run in a 5-1 victory. It came after the SteepleCats dropped a 7-3 decision in the opener. The Mainers' loss ended a four-game winning streak that included a victory over Northern Division leader Keene.
"We definitely needed that after that first game," SteepleCats manager Mike Dailey said.
The SteepleCats get a rare Saturday off because the LaFesta baseball event is taking over The Joe. With the split, the third-place SteepleCats sit three games behind Keene in the North, and a half-game ahead of fourth-place North Shore.
"In doubleheaders, you always want to win at least the second one. You feel better walking away with a win," Dailey said.
It was a particularly nice bounce-back performance for Zappulla. In his last outing, the right hander from Merrimack gave up a run in the top of the ninth inning that put Keene ahead 8-7, before the SteepleCats scored twice in the bottom of the ninth in a walk-off 9-8 win. Friday night Zappulla was on point from pretty much the start.
Zappulla walked Cal Hewett on four pitches to start the first inning but Hewett was thrown out stealing on a nice peg by catcher Braden Golinski. The only inning where Zappulla had real trouble was the second as Dom Freeberger hit a leadoff double down the right-field line. After Ubaldo Lopez struck out, Freeberger went to third on a wild pitch. Zappulla got Ryan Turenne on a pop fly to Jon Kozarian at short and struck Jonathan Barditch out swinging to end the inning.
In the fourth, Zappulla hit Freeberger to lead off the inning. Lopez and Turenne struck out and Barditch flied to Charles Middleton in left to end the inning.
"We've been struggling against this team for a majority of the year," the pitcher from Staten Island said. "It was big to get that second win after losing the first one, getting back in the win column and keep us three games above .500."
What was working for the pitcher?
"After the first inning, the first couple of batters were a little bit shaky. I got ahead with the fastball, threw off-speed pitches for strikes and was able to make the right pitch in the right spot today," Zappulla said.
The SteepleCats went ahead for keeps with two outs in the second inning. Mason Hull doubled down the left field line. After Lucas Donlon walked, Golinski looped a single to center, plating Hull.
"I've always been told that two-out RBIs win ball games," said the catcher from Army West Point. "That was big. It got the SteepleCats going."
After the second, Sanford starter Blake Bennett matched Zappulla pitch for pitch. Bennett retired eight straight, including the final out of the second and the first out of the fourth. But it was after Donlon flied to right in the fourth that the wheels seemed to come off for Bennett.
Golinski and Matt Shilling walked. With Justin Grech up, Bennett threw back-to-back wild pitches. One moved the runners up and the other scored Golinski. Then Grech walked, stole second and a two-run single by John Marti made it 4-1. Marti later scored on a base hit by Charles Middleton.
Baeyens came on in the fifth for the SteepleCats, and the St. Thomas Aquinas righty faced the minimum until the seventh, as the Mainers parlayed a hit and two errors into an unearned run. The shutout may have been broken but the game went to the SteepleCats.
———