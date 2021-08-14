PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Suns have a simple task Sunday afternoon. Simple, but not easy.
It's win or go home for the Suns, who dropped the first game of their Futures League playoff series with Brockton 6-2. The visiting Rox took game one of the best-of-three series by outscoring the Suns 4-0 in the final three innings Saturday night at Wahconah Park.
"One game at a time," Pittsfield left fielder Jack Cooney said. "We don't feel out of this, but we didn't have the bats today and made a couple of mistakes in the field. We'll sharpen up for tomorrow and go get a 'W.'"
The Suns, who hadn't won a playoff game since the 2014 season, got down early before Jack Thorbahn hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. While the Suns had runners on in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings, they could not push another run across to put them down a game in the series.
"We always battle back from adversity. We had fight in us left in the end of this game," shortstop Nate Cormier said. "The first playoff game, we fall behind, we still have fight. That's a good sign for us. We were hitting the ball well all day. it just wasn't falling."
Game two in the best-of-three semifinal series will be played Sunday at 3 p.m. in Brockton. If the Suns win, the deciding game will be Monday at 6:30 back at Wahconah Park.
In the other series, Vermont beat Worcester 15-2, to take a 1-0 series lead. Unlike the regular season, there is no 10-run rule. So when the Lake Monsters scored six times in the bottom of the seventh the game went on. Game two of that series will be Sunday evening in Worcester.
The Suns fell behind 2-0 in the first inning on three singles and a ground out against Suns starter Izaiya Mestre. Two of the singles, by Ben Rounds and J.P. Olson, barely got into the outfield. The third came with the infield in and Andrew Possi hit a ball at third baseman Cole Wojtkowski for a single that scored Rounds. Olson scored on a ground out.
After Possi's infield single, Mestre got on top of his game. The right hander from the University of New Haven via Taconic, retired 13 of the next 14 Brockton hitters. Only Olson got on with a fourth-inning single, but he was retired when Murphy grounded to Cormier who started a 6-3 inning-ending double play.
"Zeke pitched his [butt] off," Cooney said of his Taconic classmate. "He pitched his heart out. He did his job."
"I expect it every time he gets on the mound," Cormier, who played at Monument Mountain, said of his former rival. "I've seen it countless times this summer.
"When he goes again next week, I expect to see it again."
Mestre finished up going 7 1/3 innings, giving up four runs — two in the second and single runs in the seventh and eighth — on six hits. He walked two and struck out four. Mestre had 55 strikes in his 84-pitch outing.
"He was great," manager Matt Gedman said of Mestre, adding the right hander kept the Suns in the game. "One hundred percent. In that second inning, a little better luck and he's out of there with nothing. In the seventh, they scored that one run when they had runners on first and third with one out. He goes back out for the eighth. He's only at 75 pitches at that point."
With Mestre putting up zeroes on the board, the Suns tied the game in the fourth inning. Leadoff batter Cabot Maher singled to right and Thorbahn hit a 1-0 pitch over the wall by the right side of the football press box. Brockton center fielder Jacob Studley looked like he had a bead on the ball, but it kept carrying and went into the trees for a two-run home run.
The Rox took the lead in the seventh. Rounds hit a leadoff double to right and took third on a Mestre wild pitch. Olson walked on four pitches, and the Suns starter was in a real jam. However, Murphy grounded to first where Thorbahn made a great play on the ball, threw to Cormier at short four the out and the relay was just in time for an outstanding 3-6-3 double play. Rounds scored to make it 3-2, and the Rox never trailed again.
"We've been grinding all season. Guys leave, guys come back, we go down and we tie it," said Cooney. "We don't feel uncomfortable being down one game to none."
Before the game, Futures League commissioner Joe Paolucci handed out a series of awards. For the Suns, Gedman received a plaque as the Co-Manager of the Year. Reliever Ryan Langford, who did not get into Saturday's game, received his trophy for being voted the Reliever of the Year.
The Adam Keenan Award went to Pittsfield outfielder Jake Blinstrub. The award is "bestowed upon the player who exemplifies the outstanding attitude, character and sportsmanship that is synonymous with Adam Keenan’s legacy."
The award is named for Keenan, a Lowell area baseball player, who died in 2011 of a rare heart condition. In addition to the award, Blinstrub receives a scholarship from the league.
Pittsfield pitching coach Brandon Shielikis won the award in 2017, when he was a pitcher with the Suns.
Brockton 020 000 112 — 6 8 0
Pittsfield 000 200 000 — 2 9 1
Watts-Brown 6, Curley 2, Wiltse 1 and Olson. Mestre 7 1/3, Atwood 1 2/3 and Miller, Gervasi. W — Watts-Brown (1-0). L — Mestre (0-1). 2B — B: Rounds, Murphy, Ramirez, Lapham. HR — P: Thorbahn (1). 5, SB — P: Lara 2. CS — P: Thorbahn, Wojtkowski. LOB — B 5. P 8. T — 2:26. A — 547.