PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Suns piled on runs late to put away Nashua on Sunday night, 8-1.
The Suns’ own in-game fireworks that preceded the postgame extravaganza, got started in the fifth when local product Jack Cooney walked and came around to score the game’s first run. A Nick Romano single, coupled with an error, did the damage.
A three-run sixth inning exacerbated the damage for the Silver Knights, as Joel Lara hit a two-run double as the first batter to see reliever Graham Jeffries.
Caleb Shpur matched Lara’s double in the eighth, driving in his first two runs of the season to further putting away Nashua in what amounted to the Suns final at-bat.
Ryan Langford came on to slam the door in the ninth for Pittsfield, striking out three batters in a scoreless frame. Langford was the eighth pitcher used by the Suns, as manager Matt Gedman cleared out the bullpen and the bench in front of a massive Independence Day crowd. Pittsfield had 19 different players get an at-bat, including local product Nate Cormier who singled and scored.
Izaiya Mestre got the start and was the lone pitcher to go more than one inning, and he deserved it. Mestre struck out four in two scoreless, scattering a pair of hits, but no walks. Christian Womble relieved him for a scoreless third. Grant Nicholson, Ryan LaPierre, Jack Thorbahn, Jackson Atwood and Langford all tossed scoreless innings themselves. Somewhat ironically, it was David Hagaman who is credited with the win, despite him being the only Sun to surrender a run.
Pittsfield improves to 20-11 and is in first place in the Futures League. North Shore drops to 9-20.
NECBL
NORTH ADAMS — The SteepleCats had their own little Fourth of July party at Joe Wolfe Field on Sunday, defeating the Vermont Mountaineers 1-0.
It was a seventh inning homer from Missouri State product Mason Hull that wound up the difference. North Adams’ leadoff hitter belted his first home run of the season with one away in the seventh off reliever Parker Scott.
Landon Willeman and Kaleb Sophy took care of things from there, combining for the five-hit shutout. Willeman started and went five scoreless, striking out four and pitching around three hits and two walks. Sophy surrendered just a pair of hits while striking out three in four scoreless. Willeman, a Bowling Green player, has given up just one earned run in 10 innings of work this summer.
Turner Grau had two hits for North Adams, which improves to 10-8-2 with the win. Vermont drops to 11-11.