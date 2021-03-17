PITTSFIELD — Sometimes it's as simple as flipping a switch. On other occasions, it can still be an uphill battle.
The Generals hit the switch on both ends of the court to rebound and defeat Lenox 55-52 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Pittsfield outscored Lenox 15-9 in the fourth quarter, behind nine points from senior guard Sincere Moorer, to even the score and force the extra frame.
Moorer added one bucket in overtime, but registered assists on 3-pointers from Tobias Gaulden-Wheeler and Carmello Southerland to put away the Millionaires.
"It is a thing of beauty," Moorer said of the team's rhythm on offense when the 3-pointers are falling. "We have a lot of good shooters and we're starting to click."
Moorer finished the night with a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.
"He was tough enough for us on defense, led the fast break and slashed to the rim when we needed it," Pittsfield coach Brandon Mauer said of Moorer.
The Generals, who played in their sixth game of the season, were up-and-down all evening and trailed by as much as seven early in the fourth quarter.
"We just came out slow and sloppy," Moorer said of the inconsistencies. "We were treating it like a scrimmage and it showed."
Pittsfield stormed the court in the first quarter, outscoring Lenox 18-7 behind nine from Moorer and another five from Southard. Southard was crucial to Pittsfield's comeback with two treys in the fourth quarter and 14 points on the night.
The Millionaires picked up the pace in the second quarter, scoring 21 points. Lenox's bread-and-butter started in the paint with Luke Patella and Averin Paradise, combing for 31 points in the outing.
Patella scored four in the second quarter and drew defenders away from Paradise, who used his quick feet to maneuver in the paint. Paradise ended the first half with an acrobatic shot with his back to the basket, tying the game at 28.
"Credit to Lenox, they were throwing a lot of punches," Mauer said. "My guys didn't come out with the energy I had hoped for."
With Patella and Paradise doing damage in the paint, 3-point opportunities became more available as the Millionaires hit three shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter.
Following halftime, Lenox outscored Pittsfield 10-4 in the third quarter to take a 38-32 lead into the fourth. Patella finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Paradise added another 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Much like the first quarter, the Generals showcased their ceiling in the fourth.
"We stopped settling for jump shots," Mauer said of the team's offense. "There was good senior leadership and I thought Christian and Sincere did a great job, Tobias as well. They pushed our offense and defense.
"We have holes on offense and defense, but it isn't about that right now. It is just great to get these kids playing."
Pittsfield's Ryan Jackson and Carter Mungin were held scoreless, but dominated the paint with a combined 23 rebounds in the contest.
Both teams got a late start to the 2021 Berkshire County basketball season, which will come to an end this weekend. The Lenox boys (2-1) are slated to play Taconic on Saturday and Pittsfield (2-4) will play at Drury on Thursday night.
There may not be anything sweeter than success — except maybe the iconic cookies created by Pittsfield Culinary instructor Brian Buckley, who brought a box of chocolate chip treats for the Generals to enjoy after the game.
"After games he would bring us cookies, but couldn't this year due to COVID," Moorer said. "I saw him a few days ago and he told me he would make us some for after today's game.
"It is a PHS tradition, we always look forward to lunch and getting those cookies. People scavenge to find a dollar just to get one of Mr. Buckley's cookies."
LENOX (52)
Ward 2-0-6, Collins 2-0-6, Laughner 2-3-7, Paradise 8-1-17, Patella 6-1-14, Armstrong 0-0-0, Shove 0-0-0, Butler 0-0-0, Sullivan 1-0-2. Totals 21-5-52.
PITTSFIELD (55)
Gaulden-Wheeler 3-0-7, Moorer 10-5-26, Pringle 1-0-2, Southard 5-0-14, Soldato 0-0-0, Ngo 0-0-0, Rivera 1-0-2, Mungin 0-0-0, K. Jackson 1-0-2, Binns 1-0-2, R. Jackson 0-0-0. Totals 22-5-55.
Lenox 7 21 10 9 5 — 52
Pittsfield 18 10 4 15 8 — 55
3-point field goals — L 5 (Ward 2, Collins 2, Patella) P 6 (Southard 4, Moorer, Gaulden-Wheeler).