The Berkshire League's annual Individuals meet took on a whole different look during the pandemic this weekend.
With only four teams competing and social distancing guidelines in place, the race took place virtually in four separate pools Friday night.
Wahconah was the lone Massachusetts-based team to swim, while New York's New Lebanon/Berlin, Taconic Hills and Hudson all took part. The meet typically provides student-athletes one additional shot at clearing the hurdle for qualifying times to the district and state championship meets. However, in Massachusetts there will be no Western/Central Mass. meet due to COVID-19 protocols.
"It has been a short and strange season this year, but the athletes made the most of it and ended the year on a good note," wrote New Lebanon coach Timothy Christiansen in an email.
There were still plenty of impressive times posted across the board, including 14 swimmers earning double podium spots, and five standouts winning both individual races they entered.
On the girls side, the New Lebanon pair of Alex Sotek and Allison Slater each were dual winners, along with Taconic Hills' Lily Russo.
For the boys, it was Wahconah's Jacob Kunzmann winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, while Neil Howard III doubled up in the 50 and 100 freestyle races for Taconic Hills.
Following a Taconic Hills win in the girls 200 medley relay, Russo opened up the individual standings with a 2-minutes, 39.82-second win in the 200 freestyle. She later ended the meet with a win in the 500 free, shaving 18 seconds off her personal best in the process.
Slater and Sotek were the overall stars, not only winning two individual races each, but also pairing up and trading anchor spots to help New Lebanon to wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Slater won the 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, both handily. Sotek out-sprinted Taconic Hills' Emma Avenia in the 50 freestyle 26.17 to 28.09, and took down another Titan, Clare Howard, in the 100.
Other double-podium swimmers in the girls race were Howard and Kirsimagi of New Lebanon, Avenia of Taconic Hills and Wahconah's Sarah Curti. New Lebanon's Chloe Meyers won the 200 IM, and was a part of the two winning relay teams. Speaking of those relay squads, Meyers, Sotek and Slater were joined by Rilynn Jones in breaking school records in bot the 200 and 400 freestyles.
Daisy Plaza won the 100 backstroke for Taconic Hills, finishing a hair shy of the school record.
Per Christiansen, Hudson's Tessa Goldstein and Emma Hanley each shaved 3-plus seconds off off their PRs in the 100 freestyle. Youngster Autumn Hopkins had a big meet as well, carding personal bests in the 100 breaststroke and 500 free.
On the boys side, dual podium earners were Wahconah's Zach Archambault, New Lebanon's Matt Kluck, Winter Exley and Liam Buckenroth, and Taconic Hills' Chris Russell.
Archambault took home first place in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:20.34, just edging Kluck's 1:21.24. The other virtual thriller came in the 200 freestyle relay, with Taconic Hills holding off Wahconah by less than half a second. Howard III anchored the Titans against the Warriors' squad of Archambault, Liam Looney, Kunzmann and Xavier Wellington.
Wahconah had two other victories with Brock Prett in the 200 free and Evan Strout in the 100 butterfly. Kunzmann had a qualifying time in the backstroke, while Archambault PRed in both the breaststroke and 200 IM.
Buckenroth carded a New York sectional time in the 500 free, while Kluck hit the mark in the 50 free.
———
Girls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Plaza, Drake, Madsen, Kiernan) 2:23.70, 2. Wahconah 2:30.78, 3. New Lebanon 2:32.16.
200 Freestyle — 1. Lily Russo (TH) 2:39.82, 2. Abby Seyerlein (NL) 2:48.96, 3. Abby Cobb (W) 3:09.17.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Chloe Meyers (NL) 3:02.11, 2. Carol Kirsimagi (NL) 3:10.95, 3. Sheffield Drewry (W) 3:34.34.
50 Free — 1. Alex Sotek (NL) 26.17, 2. Emma Avenia (TH) 28.09, 3. Clare Howard (TH) 28.19.
200 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Meyers, Jones, Slater, Sotek) 1:53.78, 2. Taconic Hills 1:59.06, 3. Wahconah 2:16.50.
100 Backstroke — 1. Daisy Plaza (TH) 1:09.71, 2. Sarah Kunzmann (W) 1:19.95, 3. Kirsimagi (NL) 1:25.76.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Allison Slater (NL) 1:20.05, 2. Elizabeth Hunt (NL) 1:31.69, 3. Alex Bills (W) 1:37.26.
400 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon A (Jones, Meyers, Sotek, Slater) 4:17.84, 2. New Lebanon B 5:27.42, 3. Wahconah 6:02.36.
100 Butterfly — 1. Slater (NL) 1:08.93, 2. Lauren Madsen (TH) 1:16.32, 3. Sarah Curti (W) 1:28.10.
100 Free — 1. Sotek (NL) 58.52, 2. Howard (TH) 1:02.24, 3. Avenia (TH) 1:02.25.
500 Free — 1. Russo (TH) 7:12.92, 2. Curti (W) 7:15.62, 3. Kyley Danforth (NL) 8:21.19.
Boys
200 Medley Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Schwartz, Kluck, Buckenroth, Exely) 2:12.64, 2. Taconic Hills 2:15.00, 3. Wahconah 2:15.71.
200 Freestyle — 1. Brock Prett (W) 3:58.07.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Jacob Kunzmann (W) 2:21.28, 2. Zach Archambault (W) 2:43.69, 3. Chris Russell (TH) 2:55.33.
50 Free — 1. Neil Howard III (TH) 23.63, 2. Matt Kluck (NL) 26.30, 3. Winter Exley (NL) 27.47.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Archambault (W) 1:20.34, 2. Kluck (NL) 1:21.13, 3. Russell (TH) 1:25.36.
400 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Schwartz, McMillan, Exley, Kluck) 4:23.96, 2. Taconic Hills 5:15.53, 3. Wahconah 5:57.85.
100 Butterfly — 1. Evan Strout (W) 1:35.97.
100 Free — 1. Howard III (TH) 56.93, 2. Braydan McMillan (NL) 1:05.37, 3. (tie) Josh Sena (TH) and Exley (NL) 1:05.51.
500 Free — 1. Liam Buckenroth (NL) 6:15.13, 2. Logan Fink (TH) 7:13.05, 3. Callum Prett (W) 8:40.37.
200 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Mulrein, Russell, Sena, Howard III) 1:54.15, 2. Wahconah 1:54.62, 3. New Lebanon 2:00.69.
100 Backstroke — 1. Kunzmann (W) 1:03.38, 2. Buckenroth (NL) 1:20.84, 3. Xavier Wellington (W) 1;36.50.