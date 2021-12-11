BENNINGTON — The Generals leaped into the season with a meet at Mount Anthony on Thursday. Kiera Devine, Riley Steinman, Jackie Roccabruna and Emily Bradford each won individual events for the Pittsfield girls in a 96-24 win.
Asa Chard and James Swanton each won a pair of events but wasn't enough as the PHS boys fell 56-30.
The 200 medley quartet of Devine, Steinman, Roccabruna and Bradford started the meet with a win in the 200 medley, which was followed by Devine's first-place performance in the 200 freestyle.
Steinman captured the butterfly, which was sandwiched between Roccabruna wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Additionally, Steinman finished first in the backstroke and Bradford won the breaststroke.
Chard started the season with wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Swanton earned wins in the butterfly and breaststroke.
———
Pittsfield girls 96, Mount Anthony 24
200 medley relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Bradford, Devine, Roccabruna) 2:07.86.
200 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:13.24, 2. Rumlow (P) 2:17.72, 3. Madison (MAU) 2:29.91.
200 medley — 1. Callahan (MAU) 2:32.18, 2. Bradford (P) 2:37.40, 3. Siv (P) 3:12.99.
50 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 27.02, 2. Baumann (P) 30.28, 3. McManus (MAU) 31.18
100 butterfly — 1. Steinman (P) 1:13.63.
100 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 58.36, 2. Madison (MAU) 1:06.93, 3. Berard (P) 1:22.87.
500 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 5:50.13, 2. Callahan (MAU) 6:03.30, 3. Rumlow (P) 6:23.49.
200 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Bradford, Berard, Siv, Rumlow) 2:07.21.
100 backstroke — 1. Steinman (P) 1:44.28, 2. Berard (P) 1:51.49.
100 breaststroke — 1. Bradford (P) 1:23.15, 2. McManus (MAU) 1:31.68, 3. Siv (P) 1:25.83.
400 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Rumlow, Devine, Roccabruna) 4:13.26.
Mount Anthony 56, Pittsfield boys 30
200 medley relay — 1. MAU (Snide, Niles, Avienu, Roy) 2:46.56.
200 freestyle — 1. Avienu (MAU) 2:34.72.
50 freestyle — 1. Chard (P) 26.85; 2. Snide (MAU) 35.03; 3. Kirian (P) 32.96.
100 butterfly — 1. Swanton (P) 1:08.82.
100 freestyle — 1. Roy (MAU) 1:14.61, 2. Thompson (MAU) 1:16.01, 3. Kirian (P) 1:25.66.
500 freestyle — 1. Avienu (MAU) 7:01.53.
200 free relay — 1. MAU (Snide, Thompson, Joyce, Roy) 2:45.18.
100 backstroke — 1. Chard (P) 1:14.18, 2. Joyce (MAU) 2:09.33.
100 breaststroke — 1. Swanton (P) 1:19.62.
400 free relay — 1. MAU (Joyce, Thompson, Niles, Avienu) 5:29.37.