GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans swam their first meet of the year at Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Friday and it was a good one.
Monument Mountain found success on both sides of the pool, breaking 100 points in each of the meets. The Monument girls topped Wahconah 107-52 and the boys won 116-29.
Maddie Fife was one of three Spartans to win two individual events, taking the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
Zoe Holmes led the way in the 200 medley and 100 backstroke, while Carolina Chassi won gold in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Wahconah's Ella Reardon won the 100 freestyle.
Sam Cybulski and Colin Thorp won two events each for the Monument boys. Additionally, a variety of Spartans stepped up on Friday.
Jacob Gray (500 freestyle), Isaac Schultze (100 freestyle) 1:01.04, Zach Annand (50 freestyle) and Quinn Dillon (200 freestyle)
Monument Mountain will host Pittsfield on Wednesday.
———
Monument Mountain girls 107, Wahconah 52
200 medley relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Thorp, Z. Holmes, Chassi, A. Holmes), 2:11.50; 2. Wahconah (Drewry, Reardon, Curti, Kunzmann) 2:26.17.
200 freestyle — 1. Fife (MM) 2:15.87, 2. Cobb (W) 2:34.97, 3. Kunzmann (W) 2:51.91.
200 medley — 1. Z. Holmes (MM) 2:25.25; 2. Thorp (MM) 2:44.10; 3. Reardon (W) 2:54.96.
50 freestyle — 1. A. Holmes (MM) 30.01; 2. Drewry (W) 33.01; 3. Molino (MM) 36.87.
100 butterfly — 1. Chassi (MM) 1:10.82; 2. A. Holmes (MM) 1:21.72; 3. Curti (W) 1:26.31.
100 freestyle — 1. Reardon (W) 1:09.27; 2. Beacco (MM) 1:12.59; 3. Cobb (W) 1:17.16.
500 freestyle — 1. Fife (MM) 6:00.91; 2. Thorp (MM) 6:31.84; 3. Curti (W) 7:09.83.
200 free relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Chassi, Z. Holmes, Thorp, Fife), 1:53.24; 2. Wahconah (Wheeler, Kunzmann, Reardon, Cobb), 2:09.69; 3. Monument (E. Roller, H. Roller, Murray, Molino), 2:33.06.
100 backstroke — 1. Z. Holmes (MM) 1:06.53; 2. Beacco (MM) 1:21.82; 3. Wheeler (W) 1:22.75.
100 breaststroke — 1. Chassi (MM) 1:29.53; 2. Kunzmann (W) 1:32.53; 3. Molino (MM) 1:43.82.
400 free relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Fife, Beacco, A. Holmes, Demovellar) 4:46.65; 2. Wahconah (Drewry, Cobb, Wheeler, Curti) 5:07.19; 3. Monument Mountain (H. Roller, Murray, Molino, E. Roller) 6:07.57.
Monument Mountain boys 116, Wahconah 29
200 medley relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Dillon, Thorp, Gray, Schultze) 2:00.00; 2. Monument Mountain (Van Schaick, Santos, Annand, Redpath) 2:20.30; 3. Wahconah (Strout, Looney, Alrdrich, Khaye). 2:23.48.
200 freestyle — 1. Dillon (MM) 2:08.56; 2. Murray (MM) 2:57.43; 3. Wellington (W) 2:55.49.
200 medley — 1. Thorp (MM) 2:19.31; 2. Schultze (MM) 2:39.57, 3. Strout (W) 3:03.66.
50 freestyle — 1. Annand (MM) 26.19; 2. Looney 28.03; 3. Van Schaick (MM) 32.50.
100 butterfly — 1. Cybulski (MM) 1:02.01; 2. Dillon (MM) 1:02.12; 3. Gray (MM) 1:10.08.
100 freestyle — 1. Schultze (MM) 1:01.04; 2. Looney (W) 1:04.98; 3. Santos (MM) 1:06.56.
500 freestyle — 1. Gray (MM) 6:35.47; 2. McDougall (MM) 7:21.90.
200 free relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Thorp, Annand, Dillon, Cybulski) 1:41.32; 2. Monument (McDougal, Murray, Redpath, Santos) 1:54.59; 3. Wahconah (Looney, Khaye, Wellington, Aldrich) 2:00.45.
100 backstroke — 1. Thorp (MM) 1:08.15; 2. Khaye (W) 1:19.92; 3. Redpath (MM) 1:26.90.
100 breaststroke — 1. Cybulski (MM) 1:14.70; 2. Annand (MM) 1:16.45; 3. Wellington (W) 1:55.15.
400 free relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Gray, Schultze, Redpath, Cybulski) 4:08.14; 2. Monument (Murray, Santos, Van Schaick, McDougall) 4:46.50; 3. Wahconah (Strout, Aldrich, Khaye, Wellington) 5:01.80.