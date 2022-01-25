PITTSFIELD — It was an even split for Pittsfield and Taconic in their second rivalry meet of the season.
The Pittsfield girls doubled up Taconic 62-31, while the Taconic boys took down a short-handed Pittsfield roster 60-7 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires on Tuesday afternoon.
Jackie Roccabruna Kiera Devine and Riley Steinman came away with a pair of wins each to lead the Generals, though neither Steinman nor Roccabruna had an easy go of it. Steinman had to hold of Taconic’s Mia Zuccalo by less than a second in the 100 butterfly, while Mia Bencivenga was within 2 seconds of her in the backstroke. Roccabruna did smoke through the 100 freestyle in under a minute, but found herself in a dead heat with Zuccalo in the 50 free. While both swimmers are marked with a 27.00 time, Roccabruna got the first-place points.
Bencivenga and Zuccalo did take solo wins or Taconic in the individual medley and breaststroke, respectively, but it was the PHS relay squads that sealed the deal with a three-event sweep.
Meanwhile, Devine scorched the 500 free so hard that she got to relax for 2 whole minutes after finishing before the next swimmer touched. She and Leila Paredes went 1-2 in the 500 and the 200 free.
On the boys side, Pittsfield raced only three swimmers, and Taconic came away with a clean sweep of firsts in individual competition. The Green and Gold also earned an 18-0 mark in relays.
Individually, Stevie Zuccalo and Ben Bradway were the big winners, taking him two events a piece.
In addition to anchoring the 200 free relay team, Zuccalo churned up the 50 free in 25.57 seconds to hold off Pittsfield’s Asa Chard by a little under 1 second. He made it 2-0 against Chard in a thrilling 100 free, winning in 58.32 seconds. Chard, one of two PHS swimmers to race twice, touched in 58.69.
Ben Bradway beat teammate Jack Bradway with a 1:07.46 in the backstroke, and was the only swimmer in the pool in the butterfly.
Anthony Trapani won the 200 free for Taconic, while Jack Bradway took the IM and Scott Langlois was first in the breaststroke.
Peter Kirian scored three points for PHS in the breaststroke.
———
GIRLS
Pittsfield def. Taconic 62-31.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Pittsfield (Steinman/Bradford/Devine/Roccabruna) 2:06.34; 2. Taconic 2:10.32; 3. 3:04.91.
200 Freestyle: 1. Devine (P) 2:11.81; 2. Paredes (P) 2:47.68; 3. DiNicola (T) 3:00.15.
200 IM: 1. Bencivenga (T) 2:31.82; 2. Bradford (P) 2:37.56; 3. Millette (T) 2:57.63.
50 Free: 1. Roccabruna (P) 27.00; 2. Zuccalo (T) 27.00; 3. Berard (P) 34.44.
100 Butterfly: 1. Steinman (P) 1:09.80; 2. Schettini (T) 1:10.53; 3. Siv (P) 1:31.60.
100 Free: 1. Roccabruna (P) 59.31; 2. Rumlow (P) 1:02.22 3. Lewis (T) 1:23.22.
500 Free: 1. Devine (P) 5:46.62; 2. Paredes (P) 7:46.56; 3. Rathbun (T) 8:19.31.
200 Free Relay: 1. Pittsfield (Bradford/Paredes/Sic/Rumlow) 2:04.19; 2. Taconic 2:34.06.
100 Backstroke: 1. Steinman (P) 1:11.66; 2. Bencivenga (T) 1:13.28; 3. Rumlow (P) 1:16.84.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Zuccalo (T) 1:13.72; 2. Bradford (P) 1:20.47; 3. Millette (T) 1:32.38.
400 Free Relay: 1. Pittsfield (Steinman/Rumlow/Devine/Roccabruna) n/a; 2. Taconic 4:22.04; 3. Pittsfield 6:13.06.
BOYS
Taconic def. Pittsfield 60-7.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Taconic (J. Bradway/Langlois/B. Bradway/Zuccalo) 2:00.41.
200 Freestyle: 1. Trapani (T) 2:35.34; 2. Krantz (T) 3:05.00.
200 IM: 1. J. Bradway (T) 2:55.34; 2. Statley (T) 3:02.56.
50 Free: 1. Zuccalo (T) 25.57; 2. Chard (P) 26.49; 3. Langlois (T) 27.00.
100 Butterfly: 1. B. Bradway (T) 1:09.22.
100 Free: 1. Zuccalo (T) 58.32; 2. Chard (P) 58.69; 3. Krantz (T) 1:24.34.
200 Free Relay: 1. Taconic (Bradway/Trapani/Krantz/Statley) 2:10.81.
100 Backstroke: 1. B. Bradway (T) 1:07.46; 2. J. Bradway (T) 1:23.59.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Langlois (T) 1:15.28; 2. Trapani (T) 1:22.50; 3. Kirian (P) 1:38.03.
400 Free Relay: 1. Taconic (Zuccalo/B. Bradway/Statley/Langlois) 4:15.91.