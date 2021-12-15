PITTSFIELD — The Generals welcomed New Lebanon to Pittsfield with a unique swim meet on Wednesday night.
Pittsfield, rostering only three swimmers on the boys team, defeated New Lebanon 58-36 in a co-ed meet. Kiera Devine was the big winner for Pittsfield with wins in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Jackie Roccabruna added a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a silver-medal performance in the 50 freestyle. Meanwhile, New Lebanon's Alex Sotek won the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
The Generals swim against Taconic on Friday.
———
Pittsfield 58, New Lebanon 36.
200 medley relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Bradford, Devine, Roccabruna) 2:07.70, 2. New Lebanon (Kirsimagi, Slater, A. Sotek, Schroder) 2:11.28, 3. Pittsfield (Chard, Baumann, Swanton, Berard).
200 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:16.67, 2. Rumlow (P) 2:21.96, 3. J. Sotek (NL) 2:33.27.
200 medley — 1. Slaterth (NL) 2:25.52, 2. Swanton (P) 2:34.94, 3. Bradford (P) 2:37.57.
50 freestyle — 1. Chard (P) 26.59, 2. Roccabruna (P) 27.22, 3. Schroder (NL) 28.70.
100 butterfly — 1. A. Sotek (NL) 1:03.39, 2. Swanton (P) 1:10.29, 3. Steinman (P) 1:12.66.
100 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 59.41, 2. Chard (P) 1:00.27, 3. Schwartz (NL) 1:05.07.
500 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 5:50.90, 2. Bradford (P) 5:59.13, 3. Buckenroth (NL) 6:52.40.
200 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Rumlow, Chard, Swanton, Bradford) 1:52.38, 2. New Lebanon (Schwartz, Cahill, J. Sotek, Schroder) 2:11.02, 3. Pittsfield (Kirian, Berard, Baumann, Chen) 2:28.20.
100 backstroke — 1. A. Sotek (NL) 1:06.75, 2. Steinman (P) 1:13.44, 3. Rumlow (P) 1:19.12.
100 breaststroke — 1. Slater (NL) 1:18.09, 2. Truax (NL) 1:39.78, 3. Kirian (P) 1:47.83.
400 free relay — 1. New Lebanon (A. Sotek, Buckenroth, Schroder, Slater) 4:08.91, 2. Pittsfield (Steinman, Rumlow, Devine, Roccabruna) 4:10.44, 3. New Lebanon (J. Sotek, Lamphere-Webster, Schwartz, Kirsimagi) 5:05.10.