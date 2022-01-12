Close
Taconic's Jack Bradway swims in the 200 freestyle during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Alissa Schettini swims in the 100 butterfly during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Alissa Schettini swims in the 100 butterfly during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Autumn Lewis swims in the 100 freestyle during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Stevie Zuccalo swims in the 100-meter freestyle during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Mia Bencivenga swims in the 500-meter freestyle during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Autumn Lewis swims first in the 200-meter free relay during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Mia DiNicola swims in the 200 free relay during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Ben Bradway swims in the 100 backstroke during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Kaitlyn Millette does the 100 breaststroke during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Mia Bencivenga swims first in the 400 free relay during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic's Kaitlyn Millette swims in the 400-meter free relay during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
Taconic cheers on Mia Zuccalo on her last lap during the 400 free relay during a meet with Taconic Hills at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
The Taconic swimmers hosted Taconic Hills in a relatively small meet on Wednesday afternoon.
The girls captured a close 55-48 victory. Meanwhile, the boys swam unopposed, winning 86-0.
Stevie Zuccalo won the 50-meter freestyle (28.98) and 100-meter freestyle (1:10.41) — the day’s only two boys events to feature three swimmers.
For the girls, Mia Bencivenga, Mia Zuccalo, Alissa Schettini and Autumn Lewis set the tone by topping Taconic Hills by 13 seconds in the medley relay, the day’s first event.
Lewis won the 100 freestyle (1:29.13) and Mia Zuccalo captured the 100 breaststroke (1:24.75). Bencivenga took gold in the 500-meter freestyle (4:57.93) with a time that qualified for the MIAA Division II state meet.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
THS led by just three points heading into the 400-meter free relay.
Schettini, Bencivenga, Kaitlyn Millette and Zuccalo swam a 4:52.66, outscoring Taconic Hills 8-4 in the event and solidifying the win.
Taconic will host Mount Anthony on Friday.