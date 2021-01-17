NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — In a season-opening boys swim meet, visiting Taconic Hills took down New Lebanon/Berlin 64-54.
Taconic Hills grabbed bracket relay wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle, with Neil Howard III, Josh Sena and Aaron Bonci participating on both victorious units.
The hosts battled back immediately to almost grab a slim lead by going 1-2 in the 200 freestyle. L. Buckenroth's time of 2 minutes, 24.39 seconds won out, followed by teammate R. Schwarts. However, Logan Fink grabbed third and salvaged points for Taconic Hills to maintain advantage.
New Lebanon's win in the 200 relay, anchored by M. Kluck — who also won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke — got the side to within 45-42 late. Howard III put some distance between the teams though, winning the 100 backstroke in 1:06.79.
Sena, Logan Fink, Bonci and Howard III teammed up to best New Lebanon in the 400 freestyle relay finale, 4:26.37-4:41.72, sealing the win.
———
200 Medley Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Neil Howard III, Chris Russell, Aaron Bonci, Josh Sena) 2:12.20.
200 Freestyle — 1. L. Buckenroth (NL) 2:24.39, 2. R. Schwarts (NL) 2:42.83, 3. L. Fink (TH) 2:45.99.
200 IM — 1. C. Russell (TH) 2:58.01.
50 Free — 1. M. Kluck (NL) 26.05, 2. A. Bonci (TH) 27.23, 3. J. Jarzombek (TH) 34.91.
100 Butterfly — 1. N. Howard III (TH) 1:08.34.
100 Free — 1. W. Exley (NL) 1:07.32, 2. A. Bonci (TH) 1:09.18, 3. R. Schwartz (NL) 1:09.25.
500 Free — 1. L. Buckenroth (NL) 6:43.18, 2. J. Sena (TH) 7:32.32, 3. T. Mulrein (TH) 8:35.11.
200 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Exley, Truax, Schwartz, Kluck) 2:00.45.
100 Backstroke — 1. N. Howard (TH) 1:06.79.
100 Breaststroke — 1. M. Kluck (NL) 1:25.51, 2. C. Russell (TH) 1:29.81, 3. W. Exley (NL) 1:34.51.
400 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Sena, Fink, Bonci, Howard III) 4:26.37, 2. New Lebanon 4:41.72.