PITTSFIELD — Swimmers from Monument Mountain had a long wait to get back into the pool, but did so in a road meet at Pittsfield High this week.
The Spartans and Generals split the evening, with the PHS girls and MMRHS boys taking home victories.
For the Pittsfield girls it was a clean sweep of first-place finishes to a 63-30 win. The Generals took all three relays and got two individual wins from Kiera Devine, Emily Bradford, Jackie Roccabruna and Riley Steinman. Roccabruna and Steinman had the tall task of holding off Monument's Carolina Chassi, but managed to touch first in a pair of races. Roccabruna won the 50 freestyle 27.34-28.16, while Steinman took the butterfly by just under one second.
The Monument boys swept the first 16 points of the night and didn't let up in a 57-17 win.
Sam Cybulski and Zach Annand each took home a pair of victories for the Spartans. James Swanton and Asa Chard had wins for PHS.
In the relays, Monument flexed its depth taking 1-2 spots in the 200 medley and 200 free. In the medley, the B team was within three seconds of A, and in the freestyle is was 1:57.84-1:58.07, a difference of merely .23 seconds.
Girls
Pittsfield 63, Monument Mountain 30
200 Medley Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman/Devine/Bradford/Roccabruna) 2:07.22; 2. Monument 2:20.57; 3. Pittsfield 3:09.12.
200 Freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:11.53; 2. Fife (MM) 2:16. 75; 3. Beacco (MM) 2:51.56.
200 IM — 1. Bradford (P) 2:37.00; 2. Holmes (MM) 2:55.07; 3. Siv (P) 3:04.08.
50 Free — 1. Roccabruna (P) 27.34; 2. Chassi (MM) 28.16; 3. Paredes (P) 34.80.
100 Butterfly — 1. Steinman (P) 1:12.14; 2. Chassi (MM) 1:13.13; 3. Rumlow (P) 1:20.67.
100 Free — 1. Roccabruna (P) 1:00.28; 2. Holmes (MM) 1:08.97; 3. Siv (P) 1:12.71.
500 Free — 1. Devine (P) 5:48.48; 2. Fife (MM) 6:08.44; 3. Paredes (P) 8:03.61.
200 Free Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Bradford/Siv/Paredes/Rumlow) 2:07.98; 2. Monument 2:46.69.
100 Backstroke — 1. Steinman (P) 1:13.15; 2. Rumlow (P) 1:19.59; 3. Beacco (MM) 1:26.13.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Bradford (P) 1:20.47; 2. Berard (P) 1:34.61; 3. Molino (MM) 1:51.69.
400 Free Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman/Devine/Rumlow/Roccabruna) 4:15.65; 2. Monument 4:34.53; 3. Pittsfield 6:23.37.
Boys
Monument Mountain 57, Pittsfield 17
200 Medley Relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Dillon/MacDougall/Annand/Murray) 2:14.47; 2 Monument 2:17.13.
200 Freestyle — 1. Cybulski (MM) 2:02.97; 2. Redpath (MM) 2:37.38.
200 IM — 1. Annand (MM) 2:32.21; 2. Swanton (P) 2:32.47.
50 Free — 1. Chard (P) 26.27; 2. Kirian (P) 32.17; 3. Vanschaick (MM) 32.25.
100 Butterfly — 1. Dillon (MM) 1:04.12.
100 Free — 1. Swanton (P) 1:00.87; 2. Redpath (MM) 1:04.53; 3. Santos (MM) 1:14.96.
500 Free — 1. Annand (MM) 7:11.82; 2. Vanschaick (MM) 9:23.10.
200 Free Relay — 1. Monument (Redpath/Potoski/Santos/Cybulski) 1:57.84; 2. Monument 1:58.07.
100 Backstroke — 1. Cybulski (MM) 1:02.58; 2. Gray (MM) 1:08.41.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Dillon (MM) n/a; 2. Chard (P) 1:20.37; 3. Santos (MM) 1:56.19.
Meet at Wahconah
PITTSFIELD — Taconic swept Wahconah on Tuesday evening, winning a tight meet on the girls side and fending off a small, but feisty Warriors boys squad as well.
The girls meet started out strong in Taconic's favor, before getting a little strenuous late in an 83-67 decision. The boys took their meet 78-41.
The Taconic girls built out a 56-40 lead after Mia Bencivenga captured her second individual win in the 500 freestyle. From there, the Warriors battled back by winning the 200 freestyle relay and taking 1-2 behind Elizabeth Wheeler's win in the backstroke. That drew the hosts within 65-58. However, Taconic's Mia Zuccalo and Kaitlyn Milette went 1-2 in the breaststroke, with Milette besting Sarah Kunzmann by .05 seconds for second. Taconic then sealed the deal with a win in the 400 relay, anchored by dual winner Mia Zuccalo. Alissa Schinetti also won two races.
On the boys side, Taconic grabbed a quick 18-3 lead thanks to a DQ of Wahconah in the medley relay and Jack Bradway's 200 freestyle win. Scott Langlois, Guaye Statley and Ben Bradway kept things green and gold through the butterfly. Wahconah won two straight races to cut the deficit back to 15, but Ben Bradway and Langlois picked up their second wins of the evening to close things out.
