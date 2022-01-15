As the only competitor in the heat, Emily Bradford’s Pittsfield teammates hold up lap cards for her during the girls 500 freestyle in a swim meet against Wahconah at The Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.
Swimmers from Wahconah and PHS take off at the start of the girls 200 freestyle heat in a swim meet at The Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.
Swimmers take off at the start o the girls 200 IM in a swim meet between PHS and Wahconah at The Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.
Pittsfield’s Kiera Devine wins the girls 200 IM in a swim meet against Wahconah at The Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.
As the only competitor in the heat, Pittsfield’s James Swanton swims the boys 200 IM in a swim meet against Wahconah at The Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.
Wahconah's Evan Strout wins the 100 freestyle in a swim meet against PHS at The Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.
Competitors from PHS and Wahconah start in the water for the girls 200 meter medley relay in a swim meet at The Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.
Each of the three Generals claimed two individual first-place finishes while Hailey Rumlow added another in a 57-32 win for the Pittsfield girls.
Bradford won the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle, Devine captured the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Roccabruna thrived in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
The other meet saw the Wahconah boys top Pittsfield 33-22. The Warriors brought in seven points in the 200 freestyle with Aiden Aldrich winning the event and Wyatt Wellington taking second. Evan Strout won the 100 freestyle and Liam Looney took the 100 breaststroke.
Pittsfield's Asa Chard and James Swanton each won two events, but Wahconah's depth scooped up enough points to keep Pittsfield out of striking distance.