PITTSFIELD — Jackie Roccabruna, Kiera Devine and Emily Bradford were worth their weight in gold on Friday night. 

Swimmers from Pittsfield High School and Wahconah Regional High School compete in a swim meet at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires in Pittsfield. Friday, January 14, 2022.

Each of the three Generals claimed two individual first-place finishes while Hailey Rumlow added another in a 57-32 win for the Pittsfield girls.

Bradford won the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle, Devine captured the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Roccabruna thrived in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

The other meet saw the Wahconah boys top Pittsfield 33-22. The Warriors brought in seven points in the 200 freestyle with Aiden Aldrich winning the event and Wyatt Wellington taking second. Evan Strout won the 100 freestyle and Liam Looney took the 100 breaststroke. 

Pittsfield's Asa Chard and James Swanton each won two events, but Wahconah's depth scooped up enough points to keep Pittsfield out of striking distance.

Pittsfield girls 57, Wahconah 32
200 medley relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Bradford, Devine, Rumlow) 2:10.78, 2. Wahconah (Kunzmann, Reardon, Curti, Wheeler) 2:28.14, 3. Pittsfield (Paredes, Bernard, Siv, Chen) 2:53.02. 
200 freestyle — 1. Rumlow (P) 2:19.07, 2. Curti (W) 2:35.72, 3. Keefner (W) 2:44.85.
200 individual medley — 1. Devine (P) 2:33.47, 2. Wheeler (W) 3:02.10, 3. Cobb (W) 3:30.91.
50 freestyle — 1. Steinman (P) 28.10, 2. Kunzmann (W) 30.41, 3. Drewry (W) 33.14.
100 butterfly — 1. Devine (P) 1:10.00, 2. Steinman (P) 1:15.65, 3. Reardon (W) 1:30.23.
100 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 59.72, 2. Curti (W) 1:12.28, 3. Keefner (W) 1:18.31.
500 freestyle — 1. Bradford (P) 5:58.56. 
200 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Rumlow, Devine, Roccabruna) 1:55.69, 2. Wahconah (Curti, Keefner, Reardon, Cobb) 2:13.13, 3. Pittsfield (Bernard, Siv, Chen, Paredes) 2:32.14.
100 backstroke — 1. Roccabruna (P) 1:10.52, 2. Kunzmann (W) 1:18.16, 3. Siv (P) 1:31.01. 
100 breaststroke — 1. Bradford (P) 1:19.97, 2. Reardon (W) 1:33.06, 3. Bernard (P) 1:33.32. 
400 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Rumlow, Bradford, Paredes, Roccabruna) 4:30.22, 2. Wahconah (Keefner, Kunzmann, Drewry, Wheeler) 4:59.97.
Wahconah boys 33, Pittsfield 22. 
200 freestyle — 1. Aldrich (W) 2:49.19, 2. Wellington (W) 3:12.69.
200 individual medley — 1. Swanton (P) 2:37.97.
50 freestyle — 1. Chard (P) 26.12, 2. Looney (W) 27.75, 3. Aldrich (W) 31.08.
100 butterfly — 1. Swanton (P) 1:09.53, 2. Khaye 1:33.13.
100 freestyle — 1. Strout (W) 1:12.91, 2. Kirian (P) 1:17.03, 3. Wellington (W) 1:24.16.
200 free relay — 1. Wahconah (Aldrich, Strout, Looney, Wellington) 2:03.51. 
100 backstroke — 1. Chard (P) 1:14.63, 2. Khaye (W) 1:20.59, 3. Strout 1:28.59.
100 breaststroke — 1. Looney (W) 1:29.94, 2. Kirian (P) 1:43.75. 

Monument Mountain 55, New Lebanon/Berlin 39

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — The Spartans arrived at the swim season a bit late and are ready to make up for the lost time.

Monument Mountain showcased no sign of rust with a win over New Lebanon and Berlin in a co-ed meet on Friday.

Helen Thorp, Quinn Dillon, Zoe Holmes and Maddie Fife plunged into the pool for the season's first event, the 200 medley relay, and came away with gold by nearly 12 seconds. 

Isaac Schultze won the 200 medley and Zachariah Annand followed with a first-place finish in a 50 freestyle frenzy that featured eight swimmers.

Dillon wasn't done owning the podium, taking the 100 breaststroke by more than 30 seconds.

Alex Sotek is continuing her strong campaign for New Berlin, swimming to first place in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. 

200 medley relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Thorp, Dillon, Z. Holmes, Fife), 2:05.48, 2. NLB (L. Buckenroth, Slater, A. Sotek, J. Sotek), 2:12.90,  3. Monument Mountain (Beacco, De Movellan, Schultze, Santos), 2:23.39.
200 freestyle — 1. Slater (NLB) 2:11.24, 2. Schroder (NLB) 2:21.13, 3. Thorp (MM) 2:22.05.
200 individual medley — 1. Shultze (MM) 2:40.27, 2. Z. Holmes (MM) 2:53.00, 3. Kirsimagi (NLB) 3:04.66.
50 freestyle — 1. Annand (MM) 26.58, 2. Redpath (MM) 27.35, 3. L. Buckenroth (NLB) 28.47.
100 butterfly — 1. A. Sotek (NLB) 1:02.56, 2. Dillon (MM) 1:02.96, 3. Z. Holmes (1:03.02). 
100 freestyle — 1. Schroder (NLB) 1:00.43, 2. Chassi (MM) 1:02.71, 3. McDougall (MM) 1:09.16.
500 freestyle — 1. Slater (NLB) 5:53.12, 2. Fife (MM) 6:14.29, 3. L. Buckenroth (NLB) 6:25.63.
200 free relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Chassi, Thorp, Schultze, Annand) 1:53.52, 2. NLB (Schroder, Kirsimagi, J. Sotek, Truax) 2:05.96.
100 backstroke — 1. A. Sotek (NLB) 1:04.42, 2. Z. Holmes (MM) 1:06.47, 3. Beacco (MM) 1:25.97.
100 breaststroke — 1. Dillon (MM) 1:12.78, 2. De Movellan (MM) 1:34.87, 3. Truax (NLB) 1:41.54.
400 free relay — 1. NLB (Slater, L. Buckenroth, Schroder, A. Sotek) 4:02.15, 2. Monument Mountain (Fife, Annand, Z. Holmes, Dillon) 4:02.96, 3. Monument Mountain (Chassi, A. Holmes, McDougall, Beacco) 4:49.02. 