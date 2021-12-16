NEW LEBANON — Thursday’s meet between New Lebanon/Berlin and Wahconah was scored as a co-ed meet due to roster sizes.
Liam Buckenroth won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle as New Lebanon captured the meet by a score of 57-37.
Wahconah’s Sarah Curti won the 200 medley by nearly five seconds. Meanwhile, Ella Reardon swam the 100 freestyle in 1:09.40, another first-place performance for the Warriors.
Technically it goes down as a win for the New Lebanon boys team and the Wahconah girls team.
New Lebanon 57, Wahconah 37
200 medley relay — 1. New Lebanon (Schwarts, Buckenroth, Slaterm Schroder) 2:33.17, 2. Wahconah (Reardon, Kunzmann, Wheeler, Curti) 2:30.12, 3. New Lebanon (J. Sotek, Truax Kirsimagi, Ward) 2:33.17.
200 freestyle — 1. Buckenroth (NL) 2:27.94, 2. Reardon (W) 2:32.45, 3. J. Sotek (NL) 2:42.77.
200 medley — 1. Curti (W) 1:23.01, 2. Kirsimagi (NL) 1:28.32, 3. Wheeler (W) 1:28.98.
50 freestyle — 1. Schroder (NL) 28.60, 2. Drewry (W) 31.62, 3. Cobb (W) 36.03.
100 butterfly — 1. Slater (NL) 1:07.90, 2. Kunzmann (W) 1:26.24, 3. Wheeler (W) 1:30.96.
100 freestyle — 1. Reardon (W) 1:09.40, 2. Lamphere-Webster (NL) 1:29.61, 3. Bartolotta (NL) 1:37.98.
500 freestyle — 1. Buckenroth (NL) 6:39.24, 2. Schwarts (NL) 7:16.67, 3. Kunzmann (W) 7:29.56.
200 free relay — 1. Wahconah (Keefner, Curti, Kunzmann, Reardon) 2:12.06, 2. New Lebanon (Cahill, J. Sotek, A. Sotek, Lamphere-Webster) 2:30.63, 3. New Lebanon (Buckenroth, Ward, White, Bartolotta) 2:47.77.
100 backstroke — 1. Schroder (NL) 1:24.04, 2. Kirsimagi (NL) 1:24.88, 3. Drewry (W) 1:32.16.
100 breaststroke — 1. Slater (NL) 1:19.06, 2. Keefner (W) 1:42.43, 3. Truax (NL) 1:53.61.
400 free relay — 1. New Lebanon (Schwarts, Buckenroth, Schroder, Slater) 4:26.62, 2. Wahconah (Wheeler, Keefner, Cobb, Drewry) 5:21.00, 3. New Lebanon (J. Sotek, Ward, Lamphere-Webster, Kirsimagi) 5:28.31.