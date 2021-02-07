The Taconic Hills girls swim team swept the relay races and took all but one individual first during a virtual meet against Wahconah over the weekend.
The Titans, winners of an 87-64 decision, got double wins from Emma Avenia, Jackie Arre and Clare Howard. Arre won a tough duel with Wahconah's Sarah Kunzmann in the 200 individual medley, touching in 2 minutes, 49.34 seconds. Kunzmann was just four seconds behind.
The Warriors picked up a win by Alexandra Bills in the breaststroke.
The Wahconah boys managed to flip that script, defeating Taconic Hills 84-63.
Xavier Wellington, Zach Archambault, Jacob Kunzmann and Wyatt Wellington kicked things off with a win in the 200 medley relay. Archambault and Kunzmann then went off and picked up a pair of individual victories each.
Neil Howard III earned two wins for Taconic Hills.
———
Girls
Team Result — Taconic Hills def. Wahconah 87-64.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Plaza, Drake, Arre, Russo) 2:26.52, 2. Wahconah A 2:32.21, 3. Wahconah B 3:13.56.
200 Freestyle — 1. Avenia (TH) 2:19.60, 2. Bills (W) 2:53.51, 3. Russo (TH) 2:56.14.
200 IM — 1. Arre (TH) 2:49.34, 2. Kunzmann (W) 2:53.51, 3. Strout (W) 4:06.56.
50 Free — 1. Howard (TH) 28.35, 2. Madsen (TH) 28.85, 3. Curti (W) 32.01.
100 Butterfly — 1. Avenia (TH) 1:11.20, 2. Madsen (TH) 1:20.80, 3. Kunzmann (W) 1:35.31.
100 Free — 1. Howard (TH) 1:04.66, 2. Curti (W) 1:15.25, 3. Keefner (W) 1:16.46.
500 Free — 1. Plaza (TH) 6:47.30, 2. Russo (TH) 7:48.65, 3. Cobb (W) 8:44.25.
200 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Howard, Madsen, Plaza, Avenia) 1:56.50, 2. Wahconah 2:11.79.
100 Backstroke — 1. Arre (TH) 1:18.05, 2. Keefner (W) 1:30.70, 3. Drewry (W) 1:43.42.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Bills (W) 1:34.56, 2. Drake (TH) 1:40.49.
400 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Howard, Madsen, Plaza, Avenia) 4:06.71, 2. Wahconah 6:02.75.
Boys
Team Result — Wahconah def. Taconic Hills 84-63.
200 Medley Relay 1. — Wahconah (X. Wellington, Archambault, Kunzmann, W. Wellington) 2:16.69, 2. Taconic Hills 2:27.66, 3. Wahconah B 2:50.70.
200 Freestyle — 1. Kunzmann (W) 2:10.28, 2. Sena (TH) 2:30.55, 3. Fink 2:49.57.
200 IM — 1. Archambault (W) 2:46.47, 2. Russell (TH) 2:47.21.
50 Free — 1. Howard III (TH) 23.86, 2. X. Wellington (W) 30.66, 3. W. Wellington (W) 31.50.
100 Butterfly — 1. Looney (W) 1:34.78, 2. X. Wellington (W) 1:43.19.
100 Free — 1. Kunzmann (W) 57.97, 2. Sena (TH) 1:07.02, 3. Fink (TH) 1:12.87.
500 Free — 1. Mulrein (TH) 8:36.55, 2. C. Prett (W) 8:59.44, 3. B. Prett (W) 9:32.69.
200 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (W. Wellington, X. Wellington, Archambault, Kunzmann) 1:55.00, 2. Taconic Hills 1:56.63.
100 Backstroke — 1. Howard III (TH) 1:08.31, 2. Strout (W) 1:34.06, 3. W. Wellington (W) 1:39.12.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Archambault (W) 1:23.04, 2. Russell (TH) 1:25.40, 3. Jarzombek (TH) 1:30.63.
400 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Mulrein, Sena, Jarzombek, Howard III) 4:50.94, 2. Wahconah 5:50.48.
New Lebanon/Berlin sweeps Hudson
The New Lebanon/Berlin swimmers celebrated senior night in a big way with a full meet sweep of Hudson.
The girls took down a 72-20 win, while the boys emerged with the 64-15 decision.
On the girls side, there were double wins for Carol Kirsimagi, Alison Slater, Rilynn Jones and Alex Sotek. Braydan McMillan and Matt Kluck were dual winners on the boys side.
The team celebrated Winter Exley, Chloe Meyers, Mikayla Corsey, Kiley Danforth, Sasha Truax and Kiley Danforth on senior night.
———
Girls
Team Result — New Lebanon def. Hudson 72-20.
200 Medley Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Truax, Hunt, Slater, York) 2:30.04.
200 Freestyle — 1. Kirsimagi (NL) 2:46.56.
200 IM — 1. Slater (NL) 2:31.70.
50 Free — 1. Jones (NL) 30.37, 2. Goldstein (H) 32.31, 3. Hanley (H) 33.08.
100 Butterfly — 1. Sotek (NL) 1:05.38.
100 Free — 1. Jones (NL) 1:09.49, 2. Hanley (H) 1:16.08, 3. Goldstein (H) 1:16.20.
500 Free — 1. Meyers (NL) 7:42.30, 2. Hopkins (H) 8:34.00.
200 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Thompson, Truax, Corsey, Meyers) 2:19.53.
100 Backstroke — 1. Sotek (NL) 1:06.94.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Slater (NL) 1:19.12, 2. Hopkins (H) 1:53.00.
400 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Danforth, Truax, Sotek, Slater) 4:48.19.
Boys
Team Result — New Lebanon def. Hudson 64-15.
200 Medley Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Schwartz, Kluck, Buckenroth, Exley) 2:14.15.
200 Freestyle — 1. McMillan (NL) 2:34.15.
50 Free — 1. Kluck (NL) 26.27, 2. Medins (H) 27.29, 3. Truax (NL) 36.34.
100 Free — 1. Schwartz (NL) 1:04.93.
500 Free — 1. Buckenroth (NL) 6:28.60, 2. Farley (H) 7:26.97.
200 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Exley, Schwartz, McMillan, Truax) 2:05.80.
100 Backstroke — 1. Buckenroth (NL) 1:22.38.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Kluck (NL) 1:22.46, 2. Medins (H) 1:33.67, 3. Farley (H) 1:34.08.
400 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Exley, McMillan, Buckenroth, Kluck) 4:30.23.