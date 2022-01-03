HUDSON, N.Y. — Swimmers from Wahconah took a commanding sweep on the road at Hudson on Monday, starting the new year with a pair of victories.
The Warriors won 65-6 on the boys' side and 74-17 on the girls'. The visitors took all six relay races.
Liam was as dual winner for Wahconah, taking the backstroke handily. He also won the 50 free in a dead sprint against teammate Aiden, 30.27-30.33.
Sarah K. was the two-race victor for the Wahconah girls, owning middle distance in the pool to win the 100 and 200 freestyle. In the 100, she out-touched Hudson's Tessa G. by less than 2 seconds.
———
Wahconah Boys 65, Hudson 6
200 Medley Relay — 1. Wahconah (Revie/Evan/Aiden/Wyatt) 2:39.33.
200 Freestyle — 1. Raoule (W) 2:54.27.
50 Free — 1. Liam (W) 30.27, 2. Aiden (W) 30.33, Evan (W) 31.83.
100 Free — 1. Wyatt (W) 1:15.55; 2. Aiden (W) 1:26.20.
200 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Wyatt/Evan/Raoule/Liam) 2:09.34.
100 Backstroke — 1. Liam (W) 1:31.88; 2. Mason Sweatt (H) 1:56.62.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Evan (W) 1:44.35.
400 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Wyatt/Liam/Aiden/Raoule) 4:56.78.
Wahconah girls 74, Hudson 17
200 Medley Relay — 1. Wahconah (Sheffield/Sarah K./Sarah C./Elizabeth) 2:34.43.
200 Freestyle — 1. Sarah K. (W) 2:35.81; 2. Abby (W) 3:02.35.
50 Free — 1. Tessa G. (H) 31.98; 2. Sarah C. (W) 32.25; 3. Sheffield (W) 33.16.
100 Free — 1. Sarah K. (W) 1:11.59; 2. Tessa G. (H) 1:13.47; 3. Abby (W) 1:19.38.
500 Free — 1. Sarah C. (W) 7:03.86; 2. Elizabeth (W) 7:27.00; 3. Autumn H. (H) 8:08.50.
200 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Arlynn/Sarah K./Abby/Sarah C.) 2:15.49.
100 Backstroke — 1. Sheffield (W) 1:25.13; 2. Elizabeth (W) 1:27.84.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Arlynn (W) 1:36.60; 2. Autumn H. (H) 1:42.81.
400 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Arlynn/Sheffield/Abby/Elizabeth) 5:05.30.