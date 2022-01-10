NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Late wins by Taconic swimmers Ben Bradway and Scott Langlois gve the Green and Gold boys team enough of a cushion to hold off the New Lebanon/Berlin co-op 47-45.
Taconic had cut the home team's lead to two points with a win in the 200-meter free relay. Ben and Jonathan Bradway came back with a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke and Langlois won in the 100 breaststroke, giving Taconic a six-point lead.
While the co-op finished first in the 400 free relay, Taconic finishing second gave the Green and Gold the victory.
Taconic's Stevie Zuccalo scored double individual wins, taking the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
New Lebanon/Berlin is a co-ed, co-op, so the Taconic girls competed against themselves.
———
Taconic boys 47, New Lebanon/Berlin 45
200 medley relay — 1. Taconic (Statley, Trapani, B. Bradway, Zuccalo) 2:11.78; 2. NL/Berlin 2:25.99; 3. NL/Berlin 3:03.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Liam Buckenroth (NL/B) 2:25.27; 2. Jonathan Bradway (T) 2:31.66; Anthony Trapani (T) 2:54.11.
200 individual medley — 1. Alex Sotek (NL/B) 2:23.55; 2. Scott Langlois (T) 2:33.8; 3. Caro Kirsimagi (NL/B) 3:07.22.
50 freestyle — 1. Stevie Zuccalo (T) 26.09; 2. Lance Schroder (NL/B) 28.51; 3. Guage Statley (T) 29.03.
100 butterfly — 1. Allison Slater (NL/B) 1:07.88; 2. Ben Bradway (T) 1:12.72.
100 freestyle — 1. Zuccalo 1:00.78 2. Schroder 1:07.08; 3. Statley 1:16.69.
500 freestyle — 1. Sotek 5:49.98; 2. Buckenroth 6:32.33.
200 free relay — 1. Taconic (J. Bradway, B. Bradway, Langlois, Zuccalo) 1:55.45; 2. NL/Berlin 2:10. 45; 3. NL/Berlin 2:39.6.
100 backstroke — 1. B. Bradway 1:15.31; 2. J. Bradway 1:20.37; 3. Kirsimagi 1:24.75.
100 breaststroke — 1. Langlois 1:16.81 2. Allison Slater (NL/B) 1:17.50; 3. Anthony Trapani (T) 1:27.02.
400 free relay — 1. NL/Berlin (Buckenroth, Schroder, Sotek, Slater) 4:12.24; 2. Taconic 4:34.93; 3. NL/Berlin 5:38-81.