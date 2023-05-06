Taconic trumps Monument in pitchers duel

GREAT BARRINGTON — In a pitchers duel that went a full seven rounds, Taconic ace Matt Lee showed up and showed out. The senior struck out 10 batters and gave up just one hit in a 2-0 shutout win over Monument Mountain.
