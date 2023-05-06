<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Taconic trumps Monument in pitchers duel

GREAT BARRINGTON — In a pitchers duel that went a full seven rounds, Taconic ace Matt Lee showed up and showed out. The senior struck out 10 batters and gave up just one hit in a 2-0 shutout win over Monument Mountain.

Matt Lee pitches vs Monument

Matt Lee pitches the ball and posted a shutout in a Taconic win over Monument Mountain. 

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin. 

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan. He can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

