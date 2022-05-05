PITTSFIELD — Pitching, hitting and defense. When those are all clicking, a baseball team is tough to beat.
Taconic right-hander Matt Lee took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, catcher Antonio Scalise went 3 for 4 with a big 2-run double in the fifth inning and Evan Blake put the exclamation point on the win with a sixth-inning grand slam, as Taconic beat Monument Mountain 9-0 Thursday afternoon. The loss was Monument’s first of the season.
The win for Taconic was its seventh straight and improves the Thunder’s record to 8-1.
Start with the pitching. Lee did not give up a hit until the fifth inning when Jack Bissaillon singled to left. He got to second base on a one-out fielder’s choice but was stranded there when Monument pinch hitter Blake Smith struck out to end the inning.
Lee went on to retire nine of the last 10 Spartan hitters, walking the guy who got the hit with two outs in the seventh. Artie Labrie looked at strike three to end the game.
Lee walked two and struck out seven. The Kansas State commit now has a streak of 20 consecutive shutout innings.
“I’m getting my fastball command back by the day. I’ve been working on it. It was working with my slider today,” Lee said. “When I throw more strikes with my fastball, it’s easy to play off that with the slider. When I do that, I’m a lot more effective.”
Lee’s pitching didn’t give the Taconic defense a lot of work. But twice the defense came up huge.
The first was in the first inning when Cole Bissaillon tagged a 2-2 pitch from Lee down the third-base line. Third baseman Stevie Zuccalo was in position to make the catch and keep leadoff batter Cam Raifstanger from scoring.
The defensive play of the game came in the top of the sixth inning. Taconic took a 4-0 lead into the sixth and Lee had struck out Cam Raifstanger and Marco Buffoni. Jayder Raifstanger, who hit the ball hard three times and had nothing to show for it, launched one to deep center field. Taconic center fielder and Fordham signee Bo Bramer ran to his right and caught the ball at the base of the fence. Bramer nearly flipped out of the field of play, but didn’t and held onto the baseball.
“I knew it had a chance” to get out, said Lee. “But I know having the best outfielder in the state, I know he had a chance at that. He made a great catch. It was unbelievable.”
“He got a good piece of that,” Monument coach Tom Hankey said regarding the near home run by Raifstanger. “Cole Bissaillon in the first inning got a good piece of it. That’s baseball. We have to do better next time.”
It took the Taconic offense a little while to get going, getting two runs on three hits in the second inning. The runs both scored on bases-loaded walks to Kaden Codey and Bramer, but the Thunder got some offense going in the fifth inning.
“You can’t give a team like that the bases on balls that we did,” said Hankey. “They scored the first three runs on walks. We know that. It’s unfortunate, but we hung in there as long as we could.”
Nick Guachione, who was 2 for 3, led off with a single to left off of Monument starter Artie Labrie. That ended Labrie’s day as Hankey brought Owen Wade in to relieve. With Evan Blake up, an errant pickoff throw put Guachione on second. After Blake sent Buffoni to the fence in left for an out, Adam Lazits walked and Antonio Scalise followed with a double to center that scored two runs. Scalise was stranded at third as the inning ended.
“The same thing as always, just trying to get a hard-hit ball through the infield to score a couple of runs,” Scalise said. “I was worried. The kid in center [Cam Raifstanger] is wicked fast, and I thought he was going to get that.”
In the sixth, Wade walked Codey, gave up an infield single to Bramer and walked Merrimack signee Sam Sherman. Before Guachione walked, Wade wild-pitched Codey home. That brought Hankey out and Peter Free came in to pitch.
On the second pitch Blake saw, the Bryant commit launched the ball to the deepest part of the park, clearing the fences for a grand slam.
“I think on the grand slam, he waited for the ball a little bit longer and let it get a little deeper,” said Taconic coach Kevin Stannard. “I think we’ll see more of that as we consistently play more games. I think they feed off of each other. I think at some point, one through nine will be able to put a game together and, like I say, I feel sorry for the team that wakes us up a little bit.”
These two teams could see each other again in the PVIAC’s Western Massachusetts Tournament, which begins on May 23. Both Taconic and Monument are Class B teams. The Thunder is in Division III for the state playoffs while Monument is in Division IV.
Monument will host Pittsfield on Saturday, while Taconic will hit the road for a Saturday doubleheader. The Thunder will finish up a game with Southwick and then play at Springfield Central. Taconic has five games next week and all of them are at home.