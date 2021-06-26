PITTSFIELD — There are a couple of spring high school sport constants over the last five years. It gets hot in June and the Taconic baseball team is playing for a Western Massachusetts championship.
"It's exciting. We've been there a couple of times," said Taconic catcher Leo Arace. "Glad to be back."
Taconic will go for its fourth consecutive championship this afternoon, when the No. 2 seed hosts eighth-seeded Belchertown at the high school on Valentine Road.
"It sounds pretty good to me," said Taconic's Matt Lee, when asked about being nine innings away from a championship.
Coach Kevin Stannard has guided Taconic to a Western Mass. Division I title in 2017 and Division III titles in 2018 and 2019. That run was stopped in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to cancel spring sports.
The last time the Orioles won a Western Mass. title, no player on either team had been born. The Orioles last won a title in 1999, when they claimed the Division II crown. Belchertown was one of three teams from outside of Berkshire County to win a Division II title in the final decade of the 20th Century. Drury won four titles, Wahconah won twice and Mount Greylock once. Northampton won in 1995 and Greenfield won back in 1992.
While Taconic, now 16-0, has been the dominant baseball team in Western Massachusetts over the past five seasons, Belchertown has been anything but. Since 2014, Taconic has won three championships, lost once in the first round, once in the semifinals and in the 2014 championship game. In those same six years, Belchertown has lost twice in the quarterfinals and failed to make the Western Mass. Division III tournament four other times.
One of those two quarterfinal losses came in 2018, when Taconic beat Belchertown 6-1, behind a two-hit, 13-strikeout performance by Christian Womble. A three-run sixth inning that day proved to be Belchertown's undoing.
The Orioles (10-5) punched their ticket to Pittsfield as left-hander Brady Perkins threw a three-hit shutout to knock off fourth-seeded Easthampton 5-0 in Friday's other semifinal game. Perkins walked one and struck out nine.
"I got hired last year during COVID, and I got to sit on the thought of being coach for a whole year without doing anything. So this has been in my head," Belchertown head coach Evan Berneche told the Daily Hampshire Gazette. "The goal all season was to be over .500, and then win a playoff game, and then win each game from there on out. I think a lot of people underestimated us. We've played quality opponents all year, which got us ready for this."
The Orioles beat ninth-seeded Putnam 10-0 in a five-inning game and then did the same thing to top-seed Sci-Tech by an identical 10-0 score. Sci-Tech received the top seed by virtue of winning a coin toss with Taconic — the only thing the Green and Gold have lost this spring.
With two days between games, expect Chris Misiaszek to toe the rubber on Monday. Misiaszek threw a four-hit shutout in Belchertown's win over Sci-Tech. It was a five-inning game, and Misiaszek gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out one.
Misiaszek and Tyler Laramee have been the big bats for Belchertown in the postseason. Laramee is 6 for 9 at the plate, with six runs scored and four runs batted in. Misiaszek is 4 for 8 with two runs scored and a team-best five RBI.
In it's three wins, Taconic has outscored the opposition 43-5 and had two five-inning games. The top of the Taconic order — Bo Bramer, Anton Lazits and Brendan Stannard — have combined to score 22 of those 43 runs.
Bramer is leading the team in the postseason, going 8 for 9 with nine runs scored, four runs batted in and three stolen bases. Lazits is 5 for 9 with eight runs scored and seven RBI. He has hit three home runs. Brendan Stannard, who is 2 for 8, is 5 for 5 in stolen bases, and has scored five runs.
Arace has been the biggest run producer with eight postseason RBI to go with his 4 for 9 at the plate. Evan Blake is 5 for 9 with five runs scored, four RBI and he hit a pair of home runs in the semifinal win over Southwick.
The winner will play the winner of Monday's Central Massachusetts Division III championship game between top-seeded Oakmont Regional (15-1) and No. 2 seed Advanced Math and Science Academy (13-1). Both teams are playing for their first-ever Division III titles. The state semifinals have yet to be scheduled.