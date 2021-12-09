PITTSFIELD — Sci-Tech was too much for Taconic on opening night. The CyberCats turned on the afterburners in the fourth quarter, taking a 67-58 win over the Green and Gold on Thursday night.
Sci-Tech outscored Taconic 25-13 in the fourth quarter and had four players finish in double digits to come away with the victory.
Tayvon Sandifer led Taconic with 20 points, connecting on three shots from beyond the arc. Sean Harrigan added another 15 points for the Green and Gold.
———
SCI-TECH (67)
Gonzalez 6-1-14, Guzzman 0-0-0, Jones 0-2-2, Kabir 3-8-14, Mabry 6-3-17, Rogers 5-4-14, White 0-1-1, Young 1-1-3. Totals 21-20-67
TACONIC (58)
Sherman 3-1-9, Harrigan 6-2-15, Shepardson 1-0-2, Ahoussi 0-0-0, Sandifer 8-1-20, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 2-0-5, Bamba 3-0-6, Matervich 0-1-1, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 23-5-58.
Sci Tech 10 17 15 25 — 65
Taconic 10 17 18 13 — 58
3-point goals — S: 5 (Jones 2, Mabry 2, Gonzalez); T: 7 (Sandifer 3, Sherman 2, Harrigan).