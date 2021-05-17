WILLIAMSTOWN — Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile. Open the door a crack and they’ll burst through. Pick your cliché, and it would fit playing Taconic in baseball.
“Obviously, to keep up with them you’ve got to play a perfect game,” Mount Greylock coach Rick Paris said after visiting Taconic routed the Mounties 18-0, in a game stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
“The bats have to score runs too,” he said.
After a scoreless first inning, Taconic (4-0) erupted for eight runs on four hits, an error, a walk and three hit batters in the top of the second. The big blow of the inning was a two-run home run by Evan Blake, his second of the year. The ball cleared the fence in left-center field, almost halfway between the scoreboard in left and the 357-foot mark in the left field power alley. The Green and Gold sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning. Winning pitcher Sam Sherman reached base twice, once on a triple to center and the other time on an error. He scored both times.
One inning later, Taconic scored 10 runs on seven hits, sending 14 batters to the plate. The key strike of the inning came off the bat of Nick Guachione, who powered his first varsity home run over the scoreboard in left. Guachione, Adam Lazits and Bo Bramer each scored two runs in the inning. Guachione also singled to left-center to open up the third inning. Earlier in that at-bat, Guachione pulled what would have been a home run had it not hooked foul.
And when Brendan Stannard flied to left to end the third, Greylock (2-2) found itself down by a more-than-insurmountable 18-0 margin.
“Obviously, we’re a very good hitting baseball team,” Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said. “We made them pay for [mistakes]. It was nice to see us really kind of break out and hit the ball as hard as we did today. We’ve been working on [hitting] in practice and stuff, and the guys have been pressing a little bit. Today was definitely the best we hit the baseball this season.”
Taconic catcher Leo Arace was 3 for 3 with a double and two singles. He scored two runs and drove in four. Blake had a big day at the dish as well, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBI. Guachione was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI. The starters at top of the Taconic batting order, one-through-five, were 7 for 12. They scored 10 runs and drove in 14.
Sherman was the beneficiary of the offensive largesse. But the right hander didn’t really need all of that.
Sherman gave up four hits and struck out nine over five innings. He retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced, only giving up a two-out single to Oscar Low in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sherman did have to pitch out of a jam that might have changed the course of the game, that coming in the second inning.
Jack Gitterman led off with an opposite-field single to left. Sherman struck Chase Doyle and Thomas Martin out swinging, but Jackson Shelsy singled to right and Sherman walked Anthony Welch to load the bases. The next batter was Low, who pulled a 1-0 pitch toward the hole in short. Shortstop Anton Lazits made a nice play and flipped to Brendan Stannard at third to force Shelsy and end the threat.
“My curveball was on today,” Sherman said, “which is important. It really hasn’t been on lately. Once it’s on, it really helps with the fastball.”
For his part, Sherman was expecting more of a pitchers’ duel than what happened.
“It was a confidence booster when we get runs,” he said. “It makes me feel more comfortable on the mound when we have a lead like that.”
There wasn’t much Rick Paris could say to his team after this one — so he didn’t say that much.
“When we went there to talk, I told them this is the last I’m saying about this game. I don’t care about this game,” the first-year coach said. “It’s over. It’s done. We’ve got a game on Wednesday.
“Let’s concentrate on that.”
———
Taconic 08(10) 00 — 18 13 1
Greylock 000 00 — 0 4 3
Sam Sherman and Leo Arace, Antonio Scalise (5th). Jack Cangelosi 2, Jackson Shelsy 1, Landen Jamula 1, Jack Gitterman 1 and Derek Paris. W — Sherman. L — Cangelosi. 2B — T: Bo Bramer, Leo Arace. 3B — T: Sam Sherman. HR — T: Evan Blake, Nick Guachione.